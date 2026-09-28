“Who bears responsibility for ensuring the safety of artificial intelligence?” Author John Lorinc

This is not a drill! It is a real question facing a Canadian community in grief. A young person enters a school and kills eight people, including five students at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, before killing herself. When investigators search her computer they find AI chatbots “advised” her on the choice of weapon and best way to maximize victims;

“Use a hallway, indoors, or crowded classroom; the 870 Remington shotgun is brutal. Close quarters is its playground.”

It goes on to advise;

“Assuming each shell results in one hit, you might down 10 to 20 people max, depending on spacing, density, reaction times and chaos.

British Columbia’s Attorney General calls it; “disturbing that Open-AI chatbot coached the shooter before the deadly attack."

This would be enough grounds for an arrest warrant, as an accomplice, if any of us did it.

“Changes are needed to ensure a clearer pathway for human and corporate accountability for actions of AI.”

“I think if we do the right changes to the criminal code, it will change the behaviour of AI companies because there will be a clear line to accountability.”

Is she correct?

Mark Daley, Professor and chief AI officer at Western University said;

“The interactions in the report are typical of old models. Early on, we were tuning these models to really genuinely be sycophantic and to glaze the user and do whatever it was the user asked, which is not consistent with the desire for safeguards.”

He adds;

“Our practice of how we do this has evolved and contemporary models are much less problematic in this aspect.”

The Premier of British Columbia stated;

“They need to be regulated, and frankly, if the allegations are true, then they need to be criminally charged, because there is nobody who should be permitted to be engaged in this kind of conduct that OpenAI has.”

Criminal defence lawyer Michael Shapray states;

“Obviously you can’t put AI in jail, but you may be able to look at corporate liability for people who are responsible for software and for AI programs.”

The Federal Minister for AI states;

“What has been reported raises serious questions about how Open-AI identified and responded to warning signs.”

AI whistleblower Jacob Coxon has recently drawn attention to the rapid development of a particular kind of training called; recursive self-improvement (RSI) used to write its own code and improve its efficiency. Dr. Cal Newport, professor of computer science at Georgetown University explains;

“Consider Anthropic and Open-AI ‘s insistent interest in recursive self-improvement. This strategy believes that designing AI is the fastest route to super-intelligence.”

But many believe it could also be the fastest route to human extinction! For example, take the idea of “gradient descent”- the design principle that created ChatGPT;

“AI’s can be churned out by gradient-descent, without any human needing to understand the cognitions that grow inside. Which is to say; Engineers failed at crafting AI, but eventually exceeded at growing it.”

Imagine being able to build bigger nuclear weapons without any knowledge of critical mass and chain-reactions? That is where we are with Artificial intelligence, according to the book; “If anyone builds it, everyone dies.”

“AI is a pile of billions of gradient-descent numbers. Nobody understands how those numbers make these AI’s talk,”

Once AI achieves the cognitive critical-mass of super-intelligence it becomes an operating self-perpetuating black-hole embedded inside the global internet, beyond our understanding or control, at the heart of our energy grids, power stations, satellites, air traffic control, military and bio security labs, as well as social media. Think of the ultimate mass shooter; A Manchurian Candidate conditioned by a terrorist group using AI?

Nobel prize winner, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of AI states;

”Its not unreasonable to share the grave existential concerns raised by the former Anthropic researcher.”

Sean O’Heigeartaigh, director of AI at University of Cambridge reflecting on the FOMO race between China and America, states;

“There’s an assumption that there are adults in the room on this issue, but there are no adults in the room. That is what makes all of this so completely terrifying.”