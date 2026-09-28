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James Norris's avatar
James Norris
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https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/the-ai-threat-we-re-not-talking-about?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
14hEdited

"Who pays if AI murders?" My immediate reaction would be to say nobody.

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