Was Friday 13th more than just unlucky? 8,200 flights cancelled and the entire U.S. airspace grounded. Sean Duffy Transport secretary stated:

“Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data… and started to give us inconsistency in data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down.”

He blamed the aging on the infrastructure.

“Its an old system that went down and went down everywhere. It got overloaded.”

Former transport secretary Pete Buttigieg stated:

“We did a lot to update the system. When we had an outage, I didn’t stand there complaining about the Trump administration. We got to work.”

Was it old antiquated equipment as Duffy suggests or was the system already updated as former transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated? DHS secretary Markwayne Mullin provides some insight, when he stated that every passenger was safe and that there was zero evidence of cyber attack although official said they were not ruling anything out. The associate press stated that Mullin’s said;

“The introduction of some new technology into the old air-traffic control system had overwhelmed it. That is a meaningful nuance alongside Duffy’s assertion that the equipment that actually failed was old, while newly installed equipment remained operational.”

Duffy changed his position from stating that the “routers went down” to “they were producing inconsistent results.”

So there is daylight between these official statements which tends to confirm the former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s assertion that “updates were made”.

Sean Duffy said he was requesting $50 billion from Congress before the end of the year.

“This is an emergency. I want Congress to give us emergency funding. This is bipartisan. This is American.”

Notice that his request is just 50 days before a new Democrat majority Congress takes over, and he has increased his request from $30 billion to $50 billion and added menaces;

“You will have more of these. You will have more of them unless the American people and the Congress tells us to build.”

When asked about why he never prepared for this contingency, he states;

“We didn’t think we would have this kind of outage.”

You will recall that George W Bush made a similar claim about 9/11, “planes crashing into buildings” scenario.

Former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg asks an important question;

“The system has redundancy in it so that normally if there’s one point of failure, something else can catch it.”

What does Hakeem Jefferies say:

“From day one, instead of taking responsibility, MAGA extremists have fired and scapegoated hardworking federal employees whose job it is to keep our skies safe, particularly women and people of color.”

Is it possible a new Congress will investigate the DOGE layoffs of Union members by Elon Musk and how lack of manpower impacted Department of Transport operations and efficiencies?

So the real reason appears to be staff shortages, failure of contingency planning and a new Congress with investigation and subpoena power.