We know two things by now; (a) climate change is irreversible, (b) democracy has failed and both are linked. A successful transition to this new reality will depend upon how fast we can organize our efforts consolidating net-zero gains and promoting the advantages in jobs and sustainability with renewables. In a recent essay, Medium author, Mike Meyer states;

“Representative government was eliminated in the first month of the second term Trump regime.”

This succinct yet profound statement is neither a premature post-mortem or false pessimism, but a hard reality that needs to replace false hope, which our climate strategy has relied. For example, the $1.3 trillion annual assistance to third world countries to mitigate climate changed, agreed at COPS29, is not coming, and never was. This will have a ripple-effect on innovation, motivation and climate mitigation efforts by third world countries to address climate change. Foreign Affaires magazine describing Musk, states;

“The US government has experienced what may be the the most consequential security breach in history, through official orders by a billionaire with poorly defined government role. And the implications for national security are profound.”

As you read this, the guts of environmental protections and climate awareness are being ripped out of government files and downloaded to data farm black-boxes that we may never get access to, and by removing climate experts and even weather forecasting office, they are erasing climate mitigation efforts and any possibility of reaching net-zero. Counterpunch magazine notes;

“The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is modifying computer programmes, accessing encrypted keys that secure financial transactions, altering audit logs that record system changes, connecting transactions, connecting unauthorized servers into networks, and and training Ai software on sensitive data.”

This is highly dangerous and perhaps illegal effort to change government without changing the constitution. For example, DOGE fired the top three executives at the FAA, whom Musk had a grievance with, for enforcing safety standards on his Space-X rockets. No sooner had they left, three airline crashes followed, and we await the NTSB report. If they are linked in any way, then DOGE and its team of geek-fanatics, have blood on their hands! And Trump did the same to 18 Inspector Generals, which immediately stymied ongoing investigations into government malpractice, and stopped New York Federal prosecutors indicting Mayor Adams, in a deal that gives ICE access to NYPD immigration files. Can you see the moral hazard, especially for a man convicted of fraud in New York, who’s properties are facing financial jeopardy. But how did they get into the entire government administration process so quickly, and what is it trying to achieve? Destruction and convergence!

Let me deal with how! You have no doubt heard of Edward Snowden, but unaware of how a low-grade security analyst got access to highly sensitive data on the entire government communications network above his pay-grade? Well, after 911, it was discovered that different departments had different threat assessments for the same terrorist. As a result it was decided to remove these “Chinese Walls”, inside departments, by integrating all systems centrally, which gave a few designated analysts a “Gods view” of government files. This had the effect of changing a system that secured privacy and security data using Chinese walls, into one that gives a Gods view by doing the opposite!

Even though it was pointed out at the time, that centralizing this vast cache of data in the hands of a few systems administrators would make the government vulnerable to those few with privileged access, which resulted in Edward Snowden doing exactly that, and walking off to Russia, with a thumb-drive containing the entire US government files, which emboldened Putin to invade Ukraine. So much for “known-unknowns”.

And this is what Musk and his geek-squad are busy doing, by locking themselves into the office of personal management , with sofa-beds, day and night, downloading all this information. An Edward Snowden in reverse, so there’s no prison time or international arrest warrants. Legal theft, if you can get away with it.

So whats going on here? Firing a bunch of federal employees wont save anything like the kind of monies needed to address the budget deficit or national debt, of the order of trillions, as opposed to tens of millions, like using a fly-swat in a locust storm. But it can affect programmes, like, for example, agricultural assistance to farmers, heavily invested in mortgaged equipment. By cancelling contracts with farmers, who rely on their productivity for mortgaged equipment, forces them to sell or be repossessed for non-payment. Which explains Bill Gates sudden interest in agricultural land, and insect-protein farms. Yummy!

What they’re really doing is data harvesting from federal files into private automation companies that handle large volumes of data, which can be located outside the jurisdiction of US courts, for example, Musk’s Stargate and Thiel’s Palantir, with no guarantee they can be either traced or repatriated. Also, by taking money from Peter to pay Paul, Musk can prioritize corporate welfare over social welfare, and both, Space-X and Tesla, have received, non-competitive, contracts worth $75 million and $400 million respectively, along with renewals of existing contracts for Palantir. Its a high states theft, that allows no-bid contracts awarded to friends of Musk. This is great for Musk and Thiel, but what about tax-payers and voters?

Remember when you first signed-up to Facebook and thought it was “free”, until you started getting junk mail, and realized your data was being harvested and sold to marketing and security agencies around the world, which is why you get unsolicited phone calls from Nigeria, Mongolia and Russia, the same places for crypto-fraud. Thats what’s happening now, except social security recipients can’t quit government like they can Facebook! A not too subtle difference, that courts may well validate, especially if they start to download your health biometrics and social security details from HHS. People depend upon their social security, and there’s no mandate Trump has (he got less that 50% plebiscite) to change that.

Making room for Trumps trillion dollar tax-cuts for the rich, on the backs of the starving millions outside America, and SNAPS programs for millions inside America, is neither efficient or ethical. When the Titanic was built, it only had enough lifeboats for first class passengers, which is what Tump and Musk appear to be doing to the US government, making it a plutocracy, which invites an exclusive coterie of super-rich (that we saw at the inauguration) to carve-up the roast and run the country, making way for the 4th Industrial Revolution, and the automation of industrial output. By mass firing government employees to the bare-bones minimum Palantir needs to run government operations, is a trial-run for the mass firing needed for an automated society. In other words DOGE is a trial run (and trial balloon) for the automation of America and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

This is the big picture they’re after, and Project 2025 goes further, by replacing government workers with ideologues, to infest all departments with secret loyalty pledges that supersede oaths and bibles. If your thinking this has never happened before, you would be wrong. Let me give you two examples; The NAFTA free trade agreement, transferred and estimated 7 million blue-collar jobs to China, causing the Northern Rust Belt, destruction of single industry communities, lives of despair and opioid epidemic. Secondly, the Eisenhower administration, headed by the Dulles brothers 1952-1960, planted all government departments with covert CIA “back door” agents, with the specific intent of allowing intelligence agencies to run government policy and operations, over and above the President. For example, Eisenhower organized a world peace summit with Soviet Union, and ordered the CIA to ground all U2 spy planes over Russia. The CIA ignored that order and Gary Powers U2 plane was shot down, and the Soviets cancelled the peace summit. President Eisenhower never forgave the CIA, which resulted in his famous “military industrial complex” speech. When the CIA did the same in the Bay-of-pigs invasion, Kennedy fired Allen Dulles. After JFK’s assassination the CIA extended this policy by placing covert agents in media, TV and press, and the Church Committee revealed CIA assassinations against foreign leaders, and illicit liaisons with foreign intelligence services, police departments, Mafia and criminals, creating what the “deep-state”.

Lastly, the final solution is convergence of all government, military and civilian operations from biological operators to automated ones, to include pilotless fighter-jets in US airforce and civilian airlines, drone swarms guided by AGI, armies with augmented trans-humans, under the Stargate program which operates from The US Space force in Greenland, AI-control of all consumer and military productivity, AI control of all finance, and currency transactions using central bank digital currency.

What is missing from this overview is us! Where do citizens fit into this automated utopia? Ask yourself what happened to the 7 million blue-collar workers, and their families, after they lost their jobs, and it doesn’t take long to realize a yawning gap between the benefits of free-trade in lower consumer prices of goods made in Asian sweat shops, and the erasure of whole communities in towns and cities across America, supported by single industry like coal mining, steel or ship building, creating an entire northern rust belt. Instead of investing in re-education programs, training and skills, they sent doctors to medicate the problem, who over prescribed “safe”opioids from Purdu Pharma billionaire Sackler family, to the unemployed in distress and despair, causing the opioid epidemic we are still dealing with today.

To understand what a fully automated society would mean to you, all you need do is substitute the word opioid with Universal Basic Income (UBI) or “social credits system”, and that should give you a clearer idea of your fate. UBI and social credits are a measure of your obedience, not independence and creativity, and can only operate in a surveillance state, where people are consumers with spending credits, not citizens with rights.

So, what are the chances of plutocrats pulling this of? Virtually zero, if we don’t act like lemmings. America is not the world, and not even the worlds biggest economy, and theres no limits on selfishness or greed. Every nation will kill, rape and pillage for gold and minerals we are seeing in the Congo and Ukraine today. Secondly, we’re in the middle of a climate existential crisis, which the tech-billionaires seem to have forgotten, and getting hotter and more chaotic each year, and net-zero subsistence communities are our only salvation. Renewables compete with Ai in one important aspect; they both require lots of rare-earth-metals, which explains Trumps interest in Greenland, rich in copper, zinc, nickel, lithium and especially graphite, essential for advance computers, which China currently has a monopoly over. By owning Greenland, America has a guaranteed future supply for advanced Ai. Thirdly, where renewables are different than Ai is their energy demands. Both Ai and renewables have high start-up costs, but renewables are negligible to maintain and provide energy for everyone (not only billionaires), well into the future, for example; hydroelectric power and geothermal energy, and are cheaper than fossil fuels. Whereas super computers and Ai have high start-up and maintenance, and require large investments in water and energy that future communities will need to survive climate change. We have to make a choice where we’re going to invest our limited resources; either in a Star Trek Musk fantasy future to colonize Mars, 150 million miles outside the Goldilocks human habitation zone, or our own long term survival.

Consider this; instead of leaving those 7 million blue-collar workers to despair, predation and addiction, what if the politicians were a little more far sighted and funded retraining for skills in renewable engineers, and converted each town and city, where industry collapsed, into smart-grids that integrate renewables into a market citizens can trade their surplus energy for tokens, usable in that city or town for goods and services, creating hubs of net-zero communities. This creates a market in renewable energy that all citizens and communities can participate in. For example, Elon Musks trades his carbon-credits for $1 billion a year side-hustle from carbon polluters. I know this energy market can work, because its working in my own community and province in Canada. In 2020, before the pandemic, Canada has a 94% emissions-free energy, because we stopped using coal powered generators, as opposed to India that uses 72% coal and China is not far behind. All we need to complete the carbon-free circle, is leave our coal in the ground, just like nature intended. A recent report by Pembina Institute states;

“The takeaway for Ontario is clear; developing clean energy economy has the potential to make Ontarian’s lives more affordable and their homes and cities healthier and more comfortable, and create new sectors and jobs.”

We are in the middle of a homelessness, affordability and climate crisis, and cheap renewable energy can reverse all of that, with the right planning, training, political will and imagination. Creating a renewable energy market which integrate all renewables into a smart-grid which can be used by both consumer and suppliers to trade green-tokens. Its a win-win no-brainer, how we should focus our limited time, resources and political will capital.

Consider Iceland is now 100% net zero using geothermal energy provided free from mother nature. Puerto Rica is also net-zero along with Panama, Madagascar, Guyana, Gabon, Niue, Suriname and many countries are on the way. Here in my community in Canada, I received a $200 carbon rebate for my choices in using bike-lanes and buses instead of my car, where I pay carbon taxes, and we get rebates for insulating our homes and changing to environmental friendly heat-pumps and installing solar panels.

Net-zero communities creating green energy markets, provides both energy for consumers and life-long jobs for green-engineers, that creates multi-generational employment. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, especially the guy who overpaid for Twitter and gets a $1 billion a year side-hustle from carbon credits. And the other one, who ran all his businesses into the ground, at least six times. Does anyone remember Trump Airlines? Margaret Thatcher once said; “there is no such thing as society”, conveniently forgetting her own “free” education at Cambridge. Society, and how we organize our future is not a toy for the rich to get richer, but something we and our children, should all participate in.