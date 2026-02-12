“What allowed us to thrive while other humans went extinct was a kind of cognitive superpower; a particular type of friendliness called cooperative communication.” Survival of the Friendliest

“Without dopamine, the thought of lifting an arm can’t be transferred into the act of lifting an arm.” The Case of The frozen Addicts

How we transfer thoughts into actions is the difference between good and evil!

We have one great superpower, social intelligence, with only one way to access it through intuition, and one way to use it through skillsets that itself relies on a water-into-wine transubstantiation of thought into agency, and that is why some of the most intelligent people who ever lived, have lives of unrelenting loneliness, whilst others seem to sail through life effortlessly, because you cannot teach intuition, you can only nurture it through experience. But what is intuition, if not just a feeling? How do we “get it”? Why is it a burden to some and a source of endless good-fortune to others? How did language become our sixth-sense?

Hunter-gatherers spent their days foraging food, but we spend our time hunting dopamine. Emotions versus feelings, traits versus skills, senses versus cognition and knowledge versus understanding. What’s the difference and what caused it?

Why do we do great things like build highways under the sea and rocket-ships to the moon and plan expeditions to Mars? How do great Generals like Caesar and Alexander never lose a battle? How do we perform the impossible? Steph Curry’s three-pointers are unmatched. Roger Federer’s eloquence unparalleled, Simon Biles poetic athleticism unequalled. What are we looking at when we see excellence?

Tiger Woods strikes a golf ball which drops into the rough and settles behind tall Monterey trees blocking his view of the 6th hole in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach. Every player before and after lays-up, but without hesitation, Tiger gets a 7-iron to hit 205 yards, up-over the tree, onto the green, with no line-of-sight and no way of estimating wind, spin, distance or accuracy, other than pure imagination, yet hits a perfect shot over the imposing tree, up a hill, into the wind and onto the green, and becomes one of the most iconic shots in the history of the sport, which his caddie, Steve Williams, described as “bordering on supernatural.”

He was 24 and the only golfer ever to win a consecutive Grand Slam. He was at the peak of his powers, and finally controlled the blue-dot at the centre of our subconscious.

That golfing-shot, made easy through hours of practice, reveals a buried secret over three million years in the making. Stewart Cink, a fellow golfer states; “This is skillset I don’t have.” Jack Nicklaus states; “He’s playing a game I’m not familiar with.” What Cink calls a “skillset” is really packaged dopamine from reinforced-learning and the transubstantiation of thought into agency. How can some people like Tiger use it better than others? Language Professor Derek Bickerton explains;

“It is surely significant that genuine brain size increase begins around the time that confrontational scavenging (around two million years ago), and that the neocortex, home to the association areas, increased proportionately more than any other brain region.”

What are the “association areas” of the brain? Philosopher and neuroscientist Dr. Antonio Damasio explains;

“The higher order association cortices intersect at the junction of the temporal and parietal lobes (TPJ).”

Is it just a coincidence that language, intuition, gut-feelings, introspection, theory-of-mind, out-of-body experience all light-up like a Christmas tree in this area of the brain? How did the TPJ become our Tower of babel? Anthropologist, Professor Bruce Bradley gives us valuable insight;

“I’m willing to bet there would be no consciousness on this planet if we didn’t have flakable rocks.”

What has flakable rocks got to do with Steph Curry’s three-pointers and Federer’s eloquence and Tigers imagination? Dr. Yuval Harari explains the paradox;

“For two million years human neural networks kept growing, but apart from some flint-knives, humans had precious little to show for it. What then drove forward the evolution of massive brains during two million years? Frankly, we don’t know.”

Notice Harari conflates neural-growth with cognition rather than separating them, because if that were true our Neanderthal cousins, who had bigger brains, might still be alive. As the picture above suggests, cognition relies on group-effort, organizing the brain into ever-ascending networks of connectivity, rather than ever-increasing size. The best way to climb a mountain is to build a staircase everyone can use. This is the nature of language, to build-platforms for agency. By this account language is a cognitive “phase-shift” like ice-into-water, that builds a staircase between exigent thought and agency, according to anthropologist Agustin Fuentes in his book; The Creative Spark.

For example, the amount of neurons in our brains has remained constant for a million years, yet brain organization has changed considerably with language. “From this perspective language must be viewed as its own prime-mover.” Professor Terrence Deacon.

What does he mean by; “language as its own prime-mover?”

Greenspan and Shanker explain in their book, The First Idea;

“What took a human baby two years to learn, took our ancestors millions of years.”

In other words, give a child a bowl of rice and feed it for a day, but teach a child how to grow rice and you feed it for life. By this account cognition is not driven by neurons, its driven by synapses that co-opt neurons into networks that build cognitive platforms like FOXP2-gene that self-organizes thought into narrative for agency. Noam Chomsky explains how this happens in infants;

“The shift from declarative to (unconscious) motor-skills seems to be exactly what human infants do when they learn how to perform the exquisite ballet dance of mouth, tongue, lips, vocal track, or fingers that we call speech and gesture.”

Notice the Chomsky-shift from using neurons for semantic-memory like food-storage, into neurons for procedural-memory as platforms for agency such as speech and gesture to promote knowledge and understanding which lasts a lifetime. This does not confer skills or traits, but something far more valuable; the ability to acquire them. By this account Tiger is not just a sportsman, but also a chimera; part athlete, part artist, part magician, part myth-maker and keeper of his own agency. According to NYTimes #1 best selling book, Tiger Woods, Benedict and Keteyian describe him as;

“By almost any measure, he is the most talented golfer who ever lived, and arguably the greatest individual athlete in modern history.”

Why was Tiger better than the rest? Might we say the same for all elite athletes? Is there one unique quality they ALL possess? Where did he get his creativity, innovation and athletic skills?

Professor Derek Bickerton explains what happened in those missing two-million years;

“The relative cultural stagnation of the period between 2.5 and 0.3 million years ago and commencement of a cascade of technological innovations shortly after is consistent with the emergence of displacement.”

“Displacement” is the brain’s artistic-canvas, an ability to shape-shift narrative-memory into our Statue of David replacing exigent thought. For example, Homer’s epic poetry becomes a cultural template linking narrative-myth to agency according to sociologist Julian Jaynes in his seminal book on the Greek Dorian revival. For example, Alexander carrying Achilles shield into battle, is both myth and transubstantiation.

In other words, there’s a two-million year precognitive period in which language emerges chrysalis-like from the cocoon of the TPJ and metamorphosis into our Tower of babel using culture as a template for skills acquisition, starting with confrontational scavenging two-million years ago and emergence of narrative cave drawings circa 50,000 years ago. Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods in their book, Survival of the Friendliest;

“A little more than 50,000 years ago we experienced a rapid expansion of our social networks.”

We weren’t doing nothing for two million years, we were creating narrative-memory using dopamine packaged-up as skillsets, which he calls displacement, to compete with the atavism of exigent thought and natural selection. In other words we were creating a two-tier valency brain, in which skillsets from reinforced-learning compete with traits from natural selection. But how did skills like Steph Curry’s three-pointers, Roger Federer’d eloquence, Simon Biles athletic poetry and Tiger Woods imaginative use displacement to compete with and overtake survival traits? Butch Harmon, Tigers coach explains;

“That night (before The US Open), alone in a dimly lit room, Woods sat with his yardage-book. Eyes closed, he visualized the first tee. from there, he played every shot in his mind, one by one, all the way through the eighteenth hole. Then he went to sleep. The next day he shot 65 in the opening round.”

Notice how Tiger is in a silent dark-room contemplating every hole to be played the next day, which confers precognitive agency. Paradoxically, closing his eyes opens-up a mental-vista of visual-imagination which confers “creative awareness” by priming grid-cells in his hippocampus before he steps onto the golf course. This is the function of the default-mode network (DMN), which contains our Dorian Gray self-portrait that makes us all artists, and toggles between thought and action, using the Chomsky-shift to give us access to noetic-skills; I am a carpenter, I am a cobbler, I am a golfer. For example, Tigers yardage notebook becomes his manuport that transports him through mental time-travel using past events to create agency. It is based on our unique ability to capture every passing moment as a sentient episode by constructing an autobiographical-self based on narrative, much like Proust describes in his book; Remembrance of things Past.

This is the essential difference between Neanderthal and ourselves. We borrow emotions from past experience and filter them into feelings that create sentient thoughts, and they lacked a dedicated cognitive machinery to turn episodic-memory into noetic narrative which self-organizes thought into agency, and these are the two-valency states in our bicameral brain that work in binary-opposition to each other. For example, recent studies have confirmed the “Parenting Paradox of happiness.”; whereby husbands who marry with the expectation of becoming fathers, derive more meaning and thus wellbeing when they become daddies, even though parenting itself is stressful. And this feeling of wellbeing reprograms our stress-reflex into focus, salience and creativity. Tiger Woods explains this facility;

“I was an only child, and the club and ball became my playmates. That feeling of solitude and self-reliance enhanced the games attraction for me and endures today.”

Tiger was conditioned early-on to study his father’s golf-swing in their small garage, whilst his mother rewarded him with food. He became the prodigal son as Pavlov’s Dog! And this is the difference between Tiger and the rest; the arc of his altricial development becomes his hero’s journey full of sacrifice, meaning and purpose, which he maps out his future with pictures on his bedroom-wall of his hero, Jack Nicklaus, from when Tiger first appeared in the Bob Hope TV show at 2-years, to his Niki coming-out moment; “hello world”. His compulsiveness and restless-drive for perfection matched only by his parents grand expectations was the combustible-mix that drove his ambition fuelled by a brain that uses dopamine for reinforced learning; “I want to be the Micheal Jordan of golf.” he would often say.

“Most psychiatrists and neuroscientists correlate perfectionism to home lives or personal relationships. Especially once Earl and Kultida learned how talented Woods was at a young age, most of his early years were spent in a focused, goal-driven environment.”

Mark O’Meara, an early mentor for Tiger, practiced with him before the 2000 US Open confirms the high expectations for Tiger;

“Tiger is going to win. And not only is he going to win, he’s going to blow away the field.”

Tom Watson described Tiger’s play at Pebble Beach in 2000 as “supernatural”. So how did we acquire the supernatural skill and cognitive-alchemy of exigent thought into agency?

Mostly by exchanging attitude for aptitude, something Neanderthal and Denisovans failed to do when confronted with existential threats like the Toba volcanic eruption 70,000 years ago, when human populations crashed below 2000 diaspora, and innovation and creativity were better linked to survival than natural selection. It can’t be any coincidence we lost our Neanderthal cousins in the Upper Paleolithic during the LasChamps Event, 41,000 years ago, when the Earth’s magnetic poles reversed and drove us into caves when exposed to solar radiation for 400 years and narrative-art emerged, as did noetic agency. Professor Chris Knight in his book, The Revolutionary Origins of Language, suggests such a unique crucible of noetic-culture, in which alpha-dominance was suppressed in favour of matriarchy, creating a reverse-dominance culture where skills were allowed to flourish and family narrative linked to myth and astrology overtook exigent thought and noetic culture arose.

Much of that two-million years is lost to us because it is precognitive, but Butch Harmon (Tiger’s swing coach) and Professor Bradley give us valuable insights into Tiger’s phenomenal focus, discernment and working memory, combined with skillset acquisition, for example, fashioning flakable rocks into tools and weapons for survival, passed-on culturally, generation to generation through reinforced-learning, and not inheritance, the brain was remodelled through a phase-shift that turned survival into a cognitive superpower for agency. Where did we get our social intelligence and cognition? Dr. Damasio points to how this may have happened;

“In a recent study cooperativity led to the activation of regions of the brain involved in the release of dopamine, and pleasure behaviour, suggesting that virtue is its own reward.”

For example, studies on the neural-crest gene BAz1B, have shown marked difference between Neanderthal and human mutations in favour of reduced aggression and increased friendliness, reflected in studies on resting heart rate (RHR), that elite athletes use to create new dopamine pathways that sharpen the senses and entrain our habits into skills which facilitate agency that require trust and engendered self-confidence and belief through self-control (PMC6596577), which allowed for creativity and innovation. Jay Brunza, Tigers sports-psychologist explains;

“I taught Tiger a level of real focus technique, a creative awareness that you can work into your nature.”

DMX in his book, EARL, explains his focused hearing ability;

“First, you have to close you eyes to block out any distractions. Then you focus, punch out all the music and extra sounds that you hear in the bathroom or in the bedrooms and just focus on what you hear in the kitchen.”

Tiger Woods would use this same technique, without closing his eyes but instead using breathing and visualization exercises to conjure-up a bubble of attentive awareness to make the perfect putt, no matter the crown-size or rowdiness, he could always focus at will.

Notice that attentive awareness is the flip-side to amygdala-hijack, by using working memory to filter exigent thought into hyper-focus using a manuport, such as his yardage notebook or bespoke handcrafted golf clubs and putters, for creative awareness.

Bio-mathematician Professor Martin Nowak explains how this became our superpower;

“Language propelled human evolution out of purely genetic realm, where it still operates, into the realm of culture.”

Notice culture has nothing to do with inheritance. Memes are not genes! Social intelligence arises from culture not biology, and can be “worked into our nature”. This is the cognitive “phase shift” Fuentes talked about in his book, The Creative Spark, which operates outside the realm of natural selection, and language becomes its own prime-mover. Simply by using deep breathing for vagal tone, and visualization to engage the default-mode network and Tiger could summon-up the genie out of the bottle at will to perform his magic. And perhaps this is the biggest “secret of secrets” our success hides behind; how did culture overtake natural selection? The answer may not just surprise, it should also disturb us!

A man walks down a Manhattan street on a frosty overcast morning looking down, engrossed in his notes for an early-morning shareholders meeting, when suddenly someone steps out from behind, pulls out a gun and shoots him to death, then disappears into the labyrinth of dark side-alleys, his escape well planned, but with no thought of tomorrow! The accused is a scion from a wealthy East Coast real-estate family with an Ivy-league education and considerable inheritance. But he has a fatal flaw, Dr. Damasio calls; “Myopia of the future”, and NYTimes journalist Zaynep Tufekei picks-up on;

“We don’t know the individual story yet, but he is a young man at the general age of adult-onset-psychosis.”

Damasio has conducted studies of people with adult-onset-psychosis using the game called The Prisoner’s Dilemma, where participants are given a choice between cooperating or defectors who lack trust. The point of the game is to see how well individuals cooperate. And he describes a small cohort of defectors who refuse to cooperate; “They make decisions that are not advantageous to themselves.” Yet they look and act perfectly normal and may have above average intelligence. And this is the group most associated with “adult-onset-psychosis” Take the case of John Cappelli, a prodigy who graduated from a prestigious University at 21 years, yet was arrested for stealing a notebook. He addressed the court;

“The first thing we must decide is whether someone has to pay for what he did wrong.”

Notice he acknowledges wrong-doing but lacks moral judgement. Damasio consistently found defectors had low activation of the ventral media-PFC, a major component of the default-mode-network, and the same area Tiger Woods relied on for his phenomenal success at the 2000 US Open. Is it possible this area holds the balance between Tigers creativity and John Cappelli’s mental illness? For example, Phineas Gage, a 19th century railroad worker was seriously injured in this area of the brain, and his personality changed, he became a drunken brawler.

John Cappelli was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and gives us important insight when he asks his sister; “do you suffer?”, and she answers; “not really”, and returns the question; “Do you suffer?”

“Every moment of every day.”

What is he suffering? Is it possible his brain is unable to convert exigent thought into sentient narrative in order to thread his life together, which explains his “myopia of the future”,an inability to plan ahead and has no emotional investment in his future? Dr. Damasio explains;

“We have recently shown, using PET scans, that the induction and experience of sadness, anger, fear and happiness lead to activation in several brain sites, but the pattern for each emotion is distinctive. For example, sadness consistently activates the ventral medial PFC and brain stem, while anger or fear activate activate neither the PFC nor hypothalamus. Brain-stem activation is shared is shared by all three emotions.”

Notice feelings like sadness and joy are experienced in the PFC because they are narrative episodes, whereas emotions, like fear and anger are experienced in the brainstem which is subconscious. In other words, inability to express subconscious emotions as narrative-feelings creates a bottleneck-feedback of subliminal-stress, which he experiences as “suffering” emotional pain. DMX in his book, EARL explains;

“As a child, anytime I did something wrong, I used to feel like I had to go to the bathroom. I didn’t know what it was, but when I knew I was in trouble I had to pee bad as a motherfucker. I guess I was nervous.”

Notice the neural-link between moral judgement and urinating. This tells us our brain is split between bottom-up emotions using gut-feelings to control urinating, heart rate etc, and top-down feelings like sadness and joy for sentience and narrative agency. It is only by expressing emotions through the filter of noetic experiences that feelings arise which enable us to control exigent thought and proclivity. For example, Tiger Woods stuttering at an early age.

“My stuttering was so noticeable and it made me feel anxious, that I sat at the back of the classroom hoping that my teachers wouldn’t call on me.”

He explains why; “My mind worked. But I couldn’t get the words from my mind to my mouth.”

Yet, according to Tigers biography; “The only time he didn’t stammer in school was when he talked about golf.”

Notice the two-tier brain, where Tiger stutters with an affliction, yet is fluent when talking golf. Why is this?

In his book, The case of the Frozen Addicts, Dr. William Langston describes an incident in 1982, where a number of addicts turned-up at ER across San Jose, afflicted with a condition that prevented them moving or talking which doctors had never seen before;

“Their symptoms- a marked slowing of movement, severe rigidity, tremor with a reptilian stare, flat facial-expression and difficulty speaking.”

Langston, correctly diagnosed a form of Parkinson’s Disease from a faulty batch of heroin they received from a dealer, which destroyed a part of their brain that produces dopamine, and prevented them from talking or moving. So he injected L-dopa, and they began to move and talk, which he describes;

“Without dopamine, the thought of lifting an arm can’t be transferred into the act of lifting an arm.”

Langston had discovered the source of our agency, the Chomsky Shift. Dopamine from reinforced learning is the cognitive-fuel that converts thought into agency, and even at the tender age 6 Tiger had spent years converting dopamine into habits that entrained his skill at golf, but also had the beneficial effect of increased dopamine in the PFC that connected and corrected the stuttering. In other words, whilst he was talking golf he abolished the stress-reflex that caused his stuttering. His brain was ready-wired (even at age 6) for top-down control.

Notice the Frozen-addicts symptoms are described as having; “flat facial expressions, with reptilian-stare.” This reptilian-stare is critical to understanding our two-tier brain, because we have two-sets of facial muscles; one controlled by our nature and the other controlled by nurture. The raper and musical artist, lil OT explains this;

“A lot of these young kids joining the streets think its fun out here. Its not fun out here, and I’m a different person because of the losses I’ve experienced. I don’t even smile the same.”

Tiger had a different experience when he smiles;

“When he wanted me to know he was there, to reassure me he was behind me no matter how I did, he called out Sam. He used that name off the course as well. It always made me smile.”

In her book, The Primal Teen, Barbara Strauch states; “The teenage brain may, in fact, be briefly insane.” Why is this?

“Younger teens, in particular, tended to use the more crocodile-like amygdala part of their brain when they processed emotions.”

At the heart of the crocodile-brain is the (fight-or-flight) amygdala which dates back hundreds of millions of years and pre-teens still use to asses faces, which can activate stress-reflex response, causing amygdala-hijack, releasing noradrenaline from the brainstem. Its called a “blue dot” because it contains blueish neuromelanin dense neurons that determine his stress-reflex and proclivity for stammering. The. more he entrains his golf skills the greater the density of neuromelanin for top-down control. Teenagers eventually use social-cues, like “whites of the eyes”, to inhibit their stress-reflex. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s #1 golfer states;

“Nothing inspires me more than watching the intensity of Tiger Woods when he is out of contention.”

Notice Scheffler correlates Tiger’s “intensity” with the-whites of the eyes! Which begs the question; how does Tiger Woods sclera control intensity? Studies like the Parenting Paradox of Happiness, gives us good insight into how people sustain focus and intensity through working memory. Dr. Anthony Vaccaro at the University Southern California explains;

“Father’s who’s sense of meaning increased in parenthood, we noted more brain connectivity in regions such as the insula and temporal pole. These areas are crucial for integrating a persons emotions and senses with their broader sense of identity, suggesting that fathers who more effectively engage in this contextualizing process tend to flourish.”

The insula is the brains highest expression of gut-feelings, and its connection to the temporal lobe which contains our hippocampus and uses the Chomsky-shift to shape feelings into noetic narrative to entrain habits, which creates wellbeing, resilience, and ability to sustain focus and intensity.

Malcom Gladwell in his book, Outliers, makes the case that athletes like Tiger Woods practice for at least 10,000 hours before they can entrain their skillsets into their nature;

“The emerging picture from studies is that ten thousand hours of practice is required to achieve the level of mastery associated being a world class expert in anything”

Why do we need ten-thousand-hours? Because we use the little blue-dot to convert subconscious emotions into sentient feelings, which phase-shifts the brain into noetic awareness and top-down control to create agency. For example, we never say to a loved-one “I have emotions for you”, we always say; “I have feelings for you.” This is tells us that feelings are the “back-door” into the brainstem that controls the crown-jewels, its reticular-activating-system, for alertness and salience which uses adrenaline. Naval Commander and fighter-pilot Lieutenant-general Larry Ashley explains what it’s like to make decisions at twice the speed of sound;

“You can’t be a naval aviator without an adrenaline rush. Flying off an aircraft carrier is pretty exciting. But there isn’t a moment out there when your not part of a team and you need to respect that.”

Notice he’s able to use teamwork and piloting skills to anchor his emotions and channel adrenaline into top-down alertness, instead of bottom-up stress-reflex. And he does this by using the Chomsky-shift to entrain the stress-reflex into an eye-to-hand coordination skillset using reinforced learning, which can then be “written” into our nature, after 10,000 hours of practice. Dr. Ian Robertson calls this; The Noradrenergic theory of Cognitive Reserve (PMC8306442), correlates the density of neuromelanin in the brainstem, with PFC-dopamine skillsets, as a cognitive-reserve to maintain top-down control against mental decline.

How do we know right from wrong?

A recent study connected gut-feelings to moral judgement;

“At the heart of morality lies neurovisceral integration.” PMC5040918

What is neurovisceral integration and how is connected to morality?

There are two different TP-junctions that connect body to mind! The tight-protein junctions in the gut allow direct communication between our microbiome and brain using the vagus-nerve, which produces gut-feelings through interoception, and caters for our basic needs, like food, water, sex etc, and then there’s the temporal-parietal junction (TPJ) that caters for our wellbeing using introspection, and they are connected to each other through neurovisceral integration and vagal tone. For example, heart rate variability or resting heart rate (RHR), elite athletes like Tiger Woods use more than others called Vagal dominance. NYTimes explains this facility in Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s #1 female tennis-player;

“There are many ways to illustrate Aryna Sabalenka’s brilliance, but few tell as much of a story as her amazing tiebreak record. “ It goes on to explain why;

“By winning so many tiebreaks illustrates an ability to play under pressure.” And the same can be said of fellow tennis star Novak Djokovich tiebreaker record and Tiger Woods sudden-death payoffs, are a testament to their ability to perform under pressure. Vagal dominance allows elite athletes to pump more oxygenated blood into the brain without increasing heart-rate. Imagine that? An ability to increase alertness without raising blood pressure.“Cool as ice” is a description often used to describe Bjorn Borg’s success. But how?

“Elite endurance athletes typically show very low resting heart rate and elevated indices of vagal-tone.” PMC9855644

Tiger Woods biography explains how he created vagal-dominance when he trained as a scuba-diver and became a divemaster;

“He learned how not to let his heart rate go up. This skill went a long way toward allowing him to control his heart rate when he had to make a crucial putt.”

More oxygen into the brain at lower heart-rate and blood pressure, translates into'; “rapid situation modelling, cost benefit evaluation, and decisive action under stress.” This explains why Djokovich, Sabalenka and Tiger Woods dominate their fellow athletes in tight situations? The study goes on to show how this is done;

“The study identifies the PFC as a critical component of the central autonomic network that inhibits the amygdala and modulates vagal outflow.”

PET and fMRI scans show elite athletes like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps have a high heart rate variability that allows them to use their stress-reflex for creative awareness in competitive situations, as Gary Player, an elite golfer once said; “The more I practice the luckier I get.” This is the “secret of secrets” behind Heart Rate Variability (HRV) because it reveals something far deeper and much darker with its connection to mental-illness (PMC10518643)!

Take the case of Mark Duckett who broke into a neighbours house at night and killed him with 12 bullets, with enough time to reload his gun and demonstrate lethal intent, yet he was found not-guilty because;

“He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and knew what he did was legally wrong, but his mental illness prevented him understanding it was morally wrong.”

How does he know wrongdoing, yet fail to understand it?

For example, how do we explain to a starving child that its wrong to steal food? And this was the conclusion of the Criminal Review Board that explains why Mark Duckett did not understand his actions, because; “his symptoms worsen when he is under stress.” Notice this is the opposite with elite athletes who’s skills increase under pressure. In other words elite athletes can think better under pressure, with more oxygen to the brain, however the study on schizophrenia found the opposite and concludes;

“The alteration of HRV in schizophrenia could be attributed to reduction in vagal tone and (increase) in sympathetic dominance.”

The study also tells us why;

“Neurovisceral integration model suggests that heart rate variability could be a neural feedback mechanism during stress signifying vagal tone as a physiological resource.”

In other words, heart rate variability allows elite athletes to write skills into their central autonomic network (CAN), by constant practice and breathing exercises, enhancing their barioreceptor-reflex, also enhances vagal-tone with better eye-to-hand-coordination and sharper fine-motor and visuomotor-skills, essential for elite athletes like Tiger Woods in sudden-death-payoffs or tiebreakers in tennis.

However the opposite (sympathetic dominance) appears to happen in mental illness. For example, in the 1998 Quebec Ice Storm study, where pregnant mothers were cut-off and isolated for 40-days, and MRI scans showed; “prenatal maternal stress (PNMS) affects offspring cognition, motor development and brain structure, with developmental delays and lower IQ/language scores.” (PMC12157054). Why should prenatal-stress have such an enduring effect on the future prospects for their child?

This is because 22-weeks into gestation, the insula is invaginated inside the embryo’s temporal-lobe, which connects gut-feelings to cognition through neurovisceral integration and amplifies vagal-tone. The greater neurovisceral integration the better the vagal-tone and top-down control (PMC6596577). In other words, neurovisceral integration connects gut-feelings to narrative-memory using the Chomsky-shift that engenders noetic feelings and top-down control.

Learning new habits by entraining them as skills, is a virtuous-circle that allows us to divert dopamine from the brainstem into the PFC using the Chomsky-shift, for top-down control during adolescence, according to Dr. David Lewis, University of Pittsburgh;

“Dopamine which rises to peak levels in the prefrontal cortex during adolescence and then declines before stable adult levels are achieved.”

This is the dopamine-shift that rises and peaks in adolescence and endows us with skills, social intelligence and a constant, restless search for perfection. Tiger Woods mother explains;

“He couldn’t relax. Always searching for something, never satisfied.”

This restlessness, endless search for perfection is a product of Tigers top-down control of the brainstem’s reticular-activation-system, which people with ADD and ADHD find so hard to utilize. Studies from the Quebec Ice Storm show teenagers with “poor bilateral coordination and visuomotor skills”, which has the devastating effect of reducing brain myelination, pruning synapses for better eye-to-hand coordination skills. But no such problems with Tiger who had a GPA of 3.8 before entering Stanford.

Learning new skills in adolescence as the brain myelinates, increases dopamine-capture in the PFC using the Chomsky-shift which reprograms the stress-reflex into eye-to-hand coordination paradigm that writes it into our nature, using reinforced learning. However, people with schizophrenia have the opposite effect, caused by reduced neurovisceral integration and vagal-tone, which reduces PFC control (PMC6596577). Samantha Mercanti, in her book, “Embracing Schizophrenia” unearths a disturbing trend;

“Individuals born in 2000 to 2004 were estimated to have a 70% greater rate of new diagnosis with a psychotic disorder by age 30, compared to the same 1970’s time period.” Why is this?

Dr. Ronald Ruden, neuroscientist and physician, explains;

“The goal and responsibility of any community is to reduce the amount of stress we experience. It is the driving force behind civilization.”

He explains why;

“Poverty is like quicksand. It can swallow up one’s sense of self.”