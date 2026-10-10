“Mirror mirror on the wall.” Snow White

“The biomedical and allied trades are having a golden age of discovery and the ability to compose viral genomes.” Gwynne Dyer- author

Just as we address one fear from Artificial Intelligence, another “cat is out of the bag”, according to the Economist magazine;

“Mirror-life is dangerous. Regulators must act before it becomes real.”

Notice the word; “before”, as a condition we cannot know or satisfy.

It goes on to explain; “Playing catch-up is not an option.”

What is “mirror-life” and why is it so dangerous?

Remember when the first outbreak of SARS-2 occurred in January 2020, the Chinese identified it, not as an actual physical virus, but as an algorithmic genome, which government health departments around the world copied into their biosecurity data bases.

That was the beginning of a new science called “Synthetic biology”, which includes what the Economist calls; “mirror life” from the discovery that human proteins and sugars have mirror image handedness, an equal and opposite that cannot superimpose but can replicate itself.

In other words, like anti-matter, there could be a whole other species, or planet, or more probably, ecosystem with completely opposite life to our own. But unlike anti-matter, synthetic biology can co-exist, after all it reproduces and uses the same biochemistry as real life biology, but they are mutually exclusive. The Economist states;

“Synthetic biology is moving fast and artificial intelligence is turbo-charging it. Soon scientists may be able to create whole cells from scratch.”

Is this good or bad?

Depends on where your standing? For example, professor Brian Hie, a chemical engineer at Stanford University, has already used generative AI to create an artificial virus called a bacteriophage that kills pathogenic bacteria like E.Coli that inhabit our gut. Journalist and author, Gwynne Dyer explains;

“If its truly becoming possible to taylor-make bacteriophages that target specific bacteria, then we may be getting a major new weapon in the struggle against bacterial resistance.”

But there’s a dark-side; the ability to design bespoke genomes for specific diseases may not match our ability to control them, according to professor Tom Inglesby, John Hopkins University;

“Although this is promising for life science application, the ability to compose viral genomes now exists, the governance to safely steer it does not. Such genomes may contain new pathogens that cannot be contained by existing countermeasures.”

Fortunately the team that created the new bacteriophage excluded working on any bacteria known to be pathogenic. They have not created a new life, but they have created a new field of synthetic biology for which;

“It is now possible to design new viruses that will do almost anything the designer wants. The cat is out of the bag, and there is no way to stuff it back in.”

There are many iterations of synthetic biology, one of which is “mirror-life” which may be inimical to our own biology, for example;

“Immune systems may not recognize mirror biology, which may therefore become wildly pathogenic. Because viruses that keep natural pathogens in check may be unable to control them, they could ravage ecosystems.”

Author and op-ed writer Gwynne Dyer explains;

“A really bad global pandemic, created with malice, could be just as destructive as a medium-sized nuclear war. Moreover, it could take a lot fewer people to get a pandemic going.”

For example, the recent “pneumonic plague” scare from a Russian laboratory, started with just one person’s exposure, shows us the frightening reality of this concern.

The Economist warns;

“If mirror-life escaped from the lab, it would be impossible to recall.”

The magazine recommends governments prepare and act immediately to ban such research and not fund it. Also increase our security and monitoring of supply-chains for “fishy orders” like opposite handed chemicals and molecules. Also, publicly available AI models should have guardrails, and instigate bio-surveillance protocols for escape containment procedures.

Goethe’s parable of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” warns against summoning powers we cannot control. Dr. Yuval Harari’s book; Nexus explains;

“In the next few decades, AI will likely gain the ability even to create new life-forms, either by writing genetic code or by inventing an inorganic code animating inorganic entities.”

Ominously, the Economist warns;

“If humanity cannot deal in advance with a threat when everyone’s interest are aligned, it cannot hope to tackle the unknown unknowns of the future.”