“AI is not a benign function to enhance our human journey. It is a theft of human communication, human intimacy, and human connection.” The Secret Life of Teenagers by Calvin White

“AI networks are creating a two-way symbiosis between man and machine. In some sense we’re really extending the fundamental substrate of the brain.” Elon Musk, Neuralink

Which view is correct?

We are living in an algorithmic age, just as our parents lived in the atomic age, which was the embodiment of an overwhelming technology and latent sense of self-destruction and helplessness it fostered. We are now faced with a similar sense of self-destruction from overwhelming technology of Artificial Intelligence that is the highest expression of todays technology, but unlike the atomic age where nuclear technology was exclusively in the hands of governments, AI is in the hands of elite super rich social media giants who are allergic to regulation and accelerating integrating of their algorithms into our daily lives, who owe their allegiance to shareholders, and remain the exclusive province of Wall Street, not Main Street, changing us from a human based cognitive culture and drawing us inexorably into an algorithmic web of networks with unseen horizons. What are the consequences of this AI driven culture and where is it taking us.

In a recent tragic fire at Canadian Force Base Wainwright in Alberta, where five soldiers died, Prime Minister Mark Carney who called the fire; “One of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces” stated;

“With their bright futures still ahead of them, they chose to safeguard ours. That is service.”

If self-survival is our primal instinct, why do people self-sacrifice?

Dr. Daniel Everett in his seminal book; “How language Began”, describes the journey of our ancient ancestor Homo Erectus out of Africa 2 million years ago and across Europe, Asia and down into Indonesian Islands across from Australia 850,000 years ago. Yet is wasn’t until 45,000 years ago, during what Dr. Yuval Harari calls: a “Cognitive Revolution”, that they could make the sea journey across to Australia, which Dr. Harari describes as one of the “greatest achievements”, comparing it to the moon landings.

Why was this journey to Australia 45,000 years ago so important?

Because our brains had changed from running away from danger to running towards it, which allowed us to become the foremost apex-predator on the planet. Neuroscientist Michael Arbib backs this view up in his book;“How we got language” as a fundamental change from our fight-an-flight stress-reflex to our cognitive grasp-reflex, which University of Exeter anthropologist Professor Bruce Bradly states;

“I’m willing to bet there would be no consciousness on this planet if we didn’t have flakable rocks.”

How is a “cognitive revolution” 45,000 years ago connected to flakable rocks, our grasp-reflex and language? How is all this connected to Artificial Intelligence today? A 2017 study at University of Texas, by psychologists Adrian Ward and Kristen Duke assessing how smartphones affect working memory and fluid intelligence found a “fraught symbiosis” developing between minds and smartphones, leading to what its authors call a “brain drain”. Why is this?

Homo Erectus journey across three continents in a million years had doubled brain size; lets call this the walking neurogenesis. And that very success had caused their demise along with every hominid ancestor except us, because they had reached an inflection point, a critical mass of brain growth had created an energy deficit caused by the limits of the birth canal which created selective pressure to increase cognition to meet environmental challenges coming out of the ice age, by cooperation and a social brain. Frank Wilson in his book, The Hand, explains;

“Language, as an alternative mode for the exercise of social intelligence, proved an effective way of ending the upward spiral of brain size.”

This is not to say that our cousins Neanderthal and Denisovans did not have language, but our one was different in that it created a special type of self-awareness that welcomed strangers called social intelligence. Steven Pinker in his book, “The Stuff of Thoughts” explains;

“To think is to grasp metaphor.”

Notice the word “grasp”, is not just an adjective, it conjures up what neuroscientist Bud Craig calls a “cinemascopic” self-perspective that drives hand-eye-coordination skills our ancestors used in tools and weapons for confrontational scavenging, that Michael Arbib in his book, “How we got language”, puts our mirror-neuron parietal area, which dates back as far as the Makapansgat pebble 3.3 million years ago, at the heart of this embodied sentience that creates self-perspective, language and agency.

Human skull endocasts are globular in the mirror-neuron parietal area, needed for reflective thought and metacognition for weapons and tools design, whereas Neanderthal and Denisovans skulls are flat. Steven Pinker explains;

“Human intelligence, with its capacity to think unlimited number of abstract thoughts… evolved out of metaphorical abstraction.”

Descartes Error and the “hard problem”.

Rene Descartes was the enlightenment philosopher who famously proposed a Cartesian duality between body and mind, widely rejected by neuroscientists, yet still debated as the “hard problem” of consciousness, which was solved by a very strange confluence of tragedy and epiphany.

The strange case of the “Frozen Addicts”

In the hot summer of 1982, at emergency rooms across San Francisco Bay area, young people were arriving with a strange affliction, they could not walk or talk, yet doctors could see their eyes were fully alert and apprehensive.

Neuroscientist Dr.William Langston was called in to make a determination, and the one common factor they all shared was heroin addiction. They had purchased heroin from the same dealer, a chemist who brewed a concoction that was slightly different from heroin called MPTP, which wiped out the dopamine in the motor area of their brain called the basil-ganglia. This was to lead Dr. Langston to the discovery of how human agency resolves the mind/brain and “hard problem”, he explains in his book, “The Frozen Addicts”;

“Without dopamine, the thought of lifting an arm can’t be transferred into the act of lifting an arm.”

Notice his Cartesian split, conflating two different categories; thought and action, which dopamine controls, thus the walking and talking had stopped, but not the thinking. Dr. Langston could see that although their bodies were entombed their eyes were alert and they were obviously distressed that their legs and speech would not obey their minds, which begs the question; how do our thoughts control our actions?

Imagine being in a crowded theatre and someone shouts “fire”! Even before you can see smoke or fire, you smell its proximity. Fear is the predominant motivator and adrenaline is the fight and flight survival impetus. But what if your Steph Curry throwing a three-pointer or Simone Biles effortless somersaults on the beam, how do they produce perfect motion? Its the opposite of fear, it is fearless execution of muscle memory from effortless confidence. Where does this effortless confidence come from?

To Dr. Langston, a doctor, surgeon and neurologist, the diagnosis of his “frozen addicts” immediately presented itself as akinesia, a symptom of Parkinson’s disease, unusual in people so young. So he used dopamine and they slowly began to move, which Dr. Langston took as proof of his diagnosis. But it was no cure as they were sluggish and apathetic with symptoms not far different to akinesia called abulia, a loss of will power. Dr. Langston had restored movement but not will power or to put it more accurately, impetus.

He had to devise a more permanent solution, and this is where he was confronted with the same problem that Homo Erectus faced 850,000 years ago, and why it took so long for humans to cross the sea to Australia. Dr. Langston in his book “Frozen Addicts”, explains;

“When a baby is born, in the order of 100 billion neurons remain. The neurons cannot increase their numbers by division. These brain cells are the only ones the individual will have, and if they die, no new ones will be made to replace them.”

He couldn’t just add neurons. This was the same problem Erectus had when energy demands from environmental challenges ran up against birth canal limits, which also limited the ability of natural selection to address environmental challenge like maritime skills for sea crossing. Yet Sapiens somehow found a solution. Dr. Langston explains;

“About eight weeks after fertilization the number of nerve cells, or neurons, in the mid brain is essentially fixed, no new neurons will be produced. Radial glia help the nerve cells into position by temporary scaffolding.”

The “temporary scaffolding” is crucial to understanding the solution which humans adopted called altricial development. Babies are born helpless without benefit of a social brain, and it is only by synaptic scaffolding and exaptation of our legacy brain’s 100 billion neurons using synapses to terraform it into a social cooperative for agency, that humans could finally acquire maritime skills and cross the sea to Australia using language and group skills.

But social intelligence doesn’t completely solve the energy deficit, in fact by adding new cooperative skills increases and exacerbates it because the brain uses 20% total energy intake with only 2% body mass. This imbalance is critical to understanding the solution and fundamental to understanding human nature and emergence of cognitive abilities that required energy expensive consciousness. Dr. Harari states;

“The appearance of new ways of thinking and communication, between 70,000 years and 30,000 years ago, constitutes the Cognitive Revolution.”

Notice that the social brain borrows its energy from legacy brain neurons, that is why it piggybacks the legacy brain rather than replacing it because it needs both neurons and energy. How does it do this?

The man who discovered the Social Brain

The social brain has two functions; to create agency and and use social intelligence to maintain energy balance in response to environmental challenge. We prioritize our actions using social intelligence which minimizes energy expense through cultural integration. Lets call this terraforming a thinking synaptogenesis, whereas the legacy brain prioritizes survival. This immediately presents itself as a conflict because the social brain must compete with the legacy brain for resources. Dr. Martin Nowak explains;

“Natural selection actually opposes cooperation in a basic Prisoner’s Dilemma. At its heart, natural selection undermines our ability to work together.”

Dr. Peter Huttenlocher was the first to discover our social brain and its altricial development;

“I stumbled on the whole thing. It was something that nobody expected. It took a long time until people began to accept that this really happens.”

He began to identify altricial development by counting billions of synapses that revealed;

“Brains develop rapidly in young children and later prune themselves. A quarter of a billion synapses might fire in one area of the brain soon after birth and might might soar to half a billion in proceeding months.”

Notice the word “might”. In other words synaptic capacity is not assured. Most studies have shown babies surrounded by diversity of toys enjoy greater synaptic capacity and bilingual teens greater plasticity and prolific readers greater cortical thickening. Dr. Huttenloucher explains;

“Parents encourage their infants to play the violin and bilingualism at peak synaptic moments.”

Our social brain is just connectivity and synapses. Nobody can point to a memory or motivation or a musical note or consciousness itself. Somehow we just “know-how”, what Damniel Everett calls; “dark matter” of the brain, which Dr. Langston was about to stumble upon. Barbara Strauch in her book, “Primal Teen” explains;

“Teenagers begin to see invisible links between emotions and events. It wasn’t there when she was eight years old, when she was older, it was.”

What are these “invisible links” that add rocket-fuel to social intelligence in teenagers by age twelve? Dr. Antony Damasio states;

“Consciousness came one step after feelings.”

By this view consciousness is a continuum between emotions and feelings. The legacy brain is emotions whereas the social brain is wired for feelings and consciousness results. Daniel Golman explains in his book, Emotional Intelligence;

“By putting feelings into words, memories are brought more under control of the neocortex, where the reactions they kindle can be rendered more understandable and so more manageable.“

Where Descartes saw a Cartesian divide between mind/body, was simply emergent properties of a cooperative brain, like coordinated actions, forethought, reciprocal altruism, “know-how” and “invisible hand.” William Von Hippel in his book, Social Leap;

“Division of labour created a new golden age for our ancestors from emergent properties that made them much more effective and deadlier that any groups had ever been before.”

So consciousness is just an “emergent property” of a cooperative brain, and Dr. Langston was about to find its roots.

He had diagnosed akinesia as a lack of movement that could be reversed using dopamine in a specific area of the brain called the putamen-stratal loop, known for muscle memory which connects the mirror neurone system to motor neurons in the basil ganglia. But this only gave a temporary apathetic solution with malaise called abulia until he decided to use dopamine in the other half of the striatum called the caudate-loop, and the effect was striking, his “frozen addicts” were motivated and could talk and walk fluently. What had changed? Where did the will power come from?

Notice“walking and talking” were fully restored, yet they are completely different categories of behaviour which no other animal has, yet they were co-joined like Siamese twins in the “frozen addicts”. This hints at a secret in plain sight which Daniel Dennett refers to in his book; “Consciousness Explained”;

“All varieties of perception, indeed all varieties of thought or mental activity, are accomplished in the brain by parallel, multitrack processes of interpretation and elaboration of sensory inputs”

Is it possible that “walking and talking” is the Rosetta Stone of our social brain? Dr. Langston was about to find out!

Rene Descartes had made the same Cartesian divide as Dr. Langston, that mind and brain were separate entities instead of a continuum, so when he used dopamine into the muscle memory putamen-loop, it was like pouring oil into a rusty engine but without the ignition. The ability to walk and talk is muscle memory, but where is the motivation and impetus to do so? Dr. Anna Lembke in her book, “Dopamine Nation” explains;

“Genetically engineered mice unable to make dopamine will not seek out food, and will starve to death even when food is placed just inches from their mouth.”

Compare and contrast with shouting “fire” in a crowded theatre and watch the stampede. The motivation is the visceral fear of death, there is impetus and adrenaline not far behind. But what about walking and talking, there is no visceral impetus to compete with primal fear, remember the brain is a biological cost/benefit analysis that runs on ancient Darwinian hardware, and in the absence of impetus mice would rather starve to death than eat!

How does the social brain compete for impetus against primal emotions, and how does the caudate-loop provide this motivation and impetus? Barbara Straush in her book The Primal Teen, describes the caudate;

“The caudate is well understood, it governs the unconscious mechanistic motor movements.”

Notice the word “unconscious”. In other words the caudate works through visceral awareness of urgency, whereas the putamen works on muscle memory unawareness, and only both working together in parallel is action initiated.

When Steph Curry shoots a three-pointer he can’t be aware of every muscle contraction in his body, so how does he do it? Philosopher and sociologist, George Herbert Mead explains;

“If we separate the experience (of agency), so that we should not remember it, so that we should not have to take it up continually into the self from day to day, from moment to moment, then it would not exist any longer so far as we are concerned.”

This is a remarkably close description of how muscle memory gets “disappeared” into procedural memory at night during REM-sleep and becomes unconscious. The brain doesn’t need to make new neurons for new skills, it simply adjusts its muscle memory maps, like using the same piano to play different tunes. Mead describes the continuum between awareness and unawareness and the “parallel process” that creates self-consciousness.

“We cannot identify the self (agency) with consciousness, that is with private and subjective thereness. And this is the difference between consciousness and self consciousness.”

Mead points to a continuum between muscle memory unawareness and self conscious “thereness”. Legendary golfer, Arnold Palmer explains;

“The more I practice the luckier I get.”

Palmer puts his golfing ability down to luck and “know-how” from practice. His self confidence is inside his unconscious “know-how”. Notice he has conscious access to his unconscious “know-how”, by using visceral awareness, in what child psychologist Jean Piaget calls; “formal operational thought”. Piaget identifies our primary thought-paradigm.

Our hunter gatherers ancestors weren’t doing nothing for 850,000 years, they were getting around the birth canal limits of brain size by constructing a new visceral software to bootstrap our ancient legacy brain’s Darwinian hardware. That software is called language. Dr. Martin Nowak in his book, Super Cooperators states;

“Language in effect helped bootstrap the development of our powerful and flexible brains.”

Does this self-improvement-loop sound familiar to how artificial intelligence uses self-recursive improvement of large language models for improved self-coding? Have we, by accident or design, created two competing cognitive paradigms within a single culture? Thinking versus compute in a winner takes all culture is suicide according to Mike Winer, at Berkeley, who is a race against time trying to devise a foolproof algorithm that prevents a Space Odyssey HAL-9000 catastrophe;

“AI is processing much faster than we thought. Its a difficult situation and we don’t have answers. We could be heading towards a catastrophe.”

How we use language is entirely different to how AI uses LLM to organize information. William Von Hippel in his book, The Social Leap, explains;

“Storytelling allows each generation to build on the information gathered by their ancestors, as cultures accumulate knowledge.”

How does storytelling compete with primal emotions of fear in a biological cost/benefit analysis, for example, the Fort Wainwright soldiers who gave their lives to save others? Astronaut John Glen explains;

“People have always asked if I was afraid. I wasn’t. Constructive apprehension is more like it.”

He wasn’t afraid of death because his preparedness gave him confidence to meet the challenge. “Constructive apprehension” gives us the one thing that our legacy brain can never have; over-the-horizon belief in outcomes, and this gives us emergent qualities like “know-how” and reciprocal altruism, and frees us from Plato’s Cave, which our cousins Neanderthal and Denisovans could never escape because they lacked the group-skill cohesion of strangers that marked the strength of SPQR Roman Legions.

We don’t just think!

We don’t just think! We convert emotions into feelings in a continuum that creates a particular form of cognition called formal operational thought which neuroscientist Bob Craig calls “embodied sentience” which gives emotional weight and value to all our experiences in order to make decisions, and an over-the-horizon belief in outcomes.

The Frozen Addicts

Dr. William Langston’s work with MPTP patients delivered a decisive blow to Cartesian dualism, proving that human agency is not a non-physical mind piloting a mechanical body, but a unified neurobiological continuum linking conscious visceral motivation to unconscious muscle maps.

The Big Question

The question we should be asking is not how fast we can get to Artificial Super Intelligence, but rather, what is the affect of Artificial Intelligence on “formal operational thought”? My next Essay; The Prisoners Dilemma; EI versus AI