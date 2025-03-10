Its a question we don’t like to think about because its too painful and nothing we can do about it. But insanity is the act of repeating the same behaviour and expecting a different result. Isn’t that what we did after Biden’s election, and allowed complacency to set in? And look at what happened; 45 became 47. We, and the politicians, had learned nothing, and worse, they had given Trump a cudgel to grind us all into the ground, which he gleefully told us he would do. “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

We know what Trump’s good at; destroying everything he touches. And we know what he’s bad at; appealing to the angels within us. Which is why he always demands with threats, rather than cajole with persuasion. He rules like the British Raj, with minimum troops, by divide and conquer. Giving top jobs to cronies with dubious affiliations, qualifications and moral proclivity, who shine in his reflected light, and obey his every word. And here we are, at the most consequential time in modern history, where we face innumerable challenges giving rise to polycrisis, like homelessness, affordability, resource exhaustion and climate change, where everything is on a knifes-edge tipping-point, and we are in desperate need of Churchillian leadership, and we’ve elected a felon, rapist and fraudster, who befriends pedophiles and murderous dictators, and told over 30,000 lies in his first term, impeached twice, proudly lead an insurrection, and gave away national secrets that would make Edward Snowden blush in shame.

Now foreign dignitaries fight for his attention. Celebrities and heads of state fall over themselves to kiss the ring, and Kings fawn over him. No other leader can claim these credentials, including dictators, yet at the very heart of world democracy and symbol of freedom, we have done so, with an arrogance and recklessness that is breathtaking. America, and the world, will not be the same four years from now, is the only guarantee. So it behoves us, not just to look back, but understand where we are as a culture, and what must be done to move this Titanic ship to safer waters.

Whatever else you can say about the octogenarian former president Biden, he’s been a devoted representative and stalwart of western democracy and its institutions and alliances, all his political life. A rabid defender of women’s freedom against violence and right to choose, and advocate for minority and disability rights and Law and Order. He has never shamed the offices he held, and conducted himself with dignity without fanfare. He has made profound mistakes, like putting Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court as Chairman of the Senate Judicial Committee, and voting for the Iraq war. But as Vice President he drove many of Obama’s breakthrough social legislation, like gay marriage and DEI, but failed ton convince Obama out of Afghanistan and Guantanamo. As President he shone most brightly in the dark recesses and backroom corridors of congress, negotiating quietly but effectively, unbelievable legislation like the Chips Act, that will see America producing advanced microchips, and may well avoid a conflict with China. The inflation Reduction Act, which is the greatest piece of environmental legislation by any president ever, setting standards for green house gas emissions, and creating a new green-economy that provides both jobs and low cost energy, well into the future. He’s the only President since Kennedy, without any wars or American boots on the ground, and presided over the lowest unemployment and highest employment, and greatest increase in economic output. But, ultimately failed to be re-elected because of his response to the pandemic, a black swan event, that created an unholy alliance between conservatives and democrats in MAHA, the medical freedom movement, a tsunami, that has swept away many leaders, like Just Trudeau in Canada, victim to the truckers Freedom Convoy. New York Times journalist David Wallace Wells writes;

“A growing health libertarianism insists on bodily autonomy, out of anger about pandemic mitigation and faith that personal behaviour can ward off infection and death. Covid changed everything around, and may have doomed Biden’s presidency.”

After promising to be a one-term President, he decided to re-run, mistaking his success as personal rather than a protest vote against Trump, which lead to a disastrous first debate, and the rest is history. But did this by itself decide the election of Trump 47?

Let me first address the obvious; Kamila, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Merrik Garland were disastrous choices, that sowed the seeds of 47. Kamila was in no way experienced enough or the gravitas to take on the mantel of VP to a 78 year-old President, who might succumb to the ravages of old-age, at any time, as predictably happened on the debate stage, at the worse time! So we were all watching a slow moving train-wreck, that culminated in an anticipated disaster. Whatever the decision-making that put her in that pivotal position to an elderly President, was flawed and short-sighted, putting gender and DEI ahead of merit. I’m not suggesting an alternative, I only want to understand more clearly where it went so tragically wrong?

Merrik Garland for all his judicial qualifications and piety, was the wrong man, chosen for the wrong reasons, at the wrong time, to meet the moment. Always outfoxed and outmanoeuvred at every turn by a carnival barker. He appointed the perfect no-nonsense prosecutor, then shackled him with time constraints, always a day late and a dollar short, and forgot the most important rule of power politics; “if your going to kill the king, make sure your successful.” We’re now paying the price for that failure.

The same can be said of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became a lightening-rod, and most polarizing, self-aggrandizing figure in the Biden administration, with Republicans like Marjory Taylor Green demanding his indictment and arrest; “Your no doctor. Your a criminal. You should be in jail,” she barked at a congressional hearing. And democrats demanding his sainthood, culminating in his leaving the Covid task-force as Tsar, in disgrace, with a presidential immunity in his back-pocket, against criminal indictment; and Trump reminding us that “only criminals take the fifth”!

He left the HHS, NIH and NIAID in complete disarray. This is the worse possible optics for a modern technological society that ascribes to the doctrine; “follow the science.” Which paved the way for his arch nemesis, Robert Kennedy Jr, scion of a liberal dynasty, champion environmentalist and defender of the medical rights of children, who literally wrote the book on Dr. Fauci, to replace him at HHS. David Wallace-Wells, NYTimes states;

“It elevated Robert F Kennedy Jr. and gave us MAHA.”

The victors always write the history, and Robert Kennedy Jr, will always remain a potent symbol of why democrats lost, by creating an unholy alliance and bridge between MAGA and MAHA, that tore a hole through the democrat big-tent, creating a donut party, and the perfect storm for 47.

This was a purely accidental convergence of libertarianism with authoritarianism, but it was enough to re-write history. What an irony that Trump can boast a Kennedy, son to the late crime-fighting Attorney General, for which the Department is Justice is named after, in the Trump administration, which gives it legitimacy inside the medical freedom movement and a critical-mass of electors across the political divide, to disrupt future elections. Irony abounds.

Now look where we are as a nation and culture? Not only does half the country believe vaccines are not “safe and effective”, but a considerable number of people are sceptical of science itself. Some denying the very existence of viruses, preferring conspiracy theories. For Dr. Fauci to declare, with the full weight of the Oval Office that; “When people argue with me, they are arguing with science.” is arrogance beyond belief, and a grotesque mis-characterization and misunderstanding of science, not even Einstein would claim. In fact, it was the schism between Einstein and Bohr that created the modern world, and now science is being questioned by citizens who can vote their grievances and apprehensions, as single issue politics.

There is no use decrying voters as “stupid” or “ignorant”, when the cause of their vitriol has a presidential pardon in his back pocket, and is slipping out the back door. What’s he afraid of? “Only criminals take the fifth.”

Science is a great tool to have, but it doesn’t walk-on-water or grow on trees. It earns its claim to define reality, not through papal-infallibility or faith, but by its reliability in predicting events anywhere in the Universe, by observation, testing theories with reproducible results and double-blind studies. By forgetting this basic principle of reliability, Dr. Fauci has damaged the trust needed to elevate science above opinions and politics, in order to grow, compete and rise to any challenge. How can a flat-earth-society compete with gravity? Facts are not just accepted truths, they are repeatable universal truths that reflect reality. Thats what built the pyramids and the Ziggurat.

Let me give you an example of the damage, which has leaked into the zeitgeist, some would say, beyond repair. In my last essay; “The Final Solution” , I wrote at length about the climate crisis, and how, by simply changing our economy from infinite growth, to a sustainable green-economy with renewables and life-long green-jobs and communities centred around net-zero, we might avoid the worst ravages of climate change, and embark upon a new era of subsistence and sustainability.

I received a great response by many, but to my surprise, a small cohort of hardened critics insisted I was delusional, because climate-change doesn’t exist! When I pointed out that here in Canada we have climate attribution service, and over 7000 scientists employed in government and IPCC, who have confirmed green-house-gases are indeed causing climate crisis, they simply laughed it off as fake news and jobs for the boys, and said I was naive, asking if I had read RFK Jr book? Remember, these are voters, driven by a reckless divider-in-chief, to exploit a bottomless pit of anger and stoke resentment, so they vote out of fear. Now look! Not only do we have to fight diseases and climate-change, but also a divided and sceptical electorate, whom Trump has claimed for himself; “even if I shoot someone on fifth avenue, they will still vote for me.” By simply using the word “expert” and extolling the slur of “fake-news”, he adds to his flock of believers, whom; “only he” can lead to the promised land. Its a self-fulfilling prophesy, borne of a million lies, from a malignant narcissist, but it works by divide-an-conquer!

Look where that got the UK with Brexit in 2016, and now Trump 47. Britain threw out the baby with the bath-water, and now find themselves in the economic wilderness, sitting across from a half-billion consumers, with no access and no trading partner, stuck with inflation, scarcity and stagnation. Now Trump is throwing America into the same lost wilderness of isolation, at a time when partners are needed to address climate-change and the growing menace of dictators in search of resources and energy for their growing populations. And porous borders have become signposts for fleeing immigrants, rather than speed-bumps against aggressive dictators.

We have somehow cut our moorings and lost reality, and come full-circle from Galileo back to papal infallibility, the inquisition and fake moon landings. President Biden, by putting a camera-hungry medical apparatchik, like Dr. Fauci, back in charge of a global pandemic, a person who may well have helped fund gain-of-function research after a 2014 presidential moratorium, was reckless, and opened the door for MAHA democrats to leave the party en-mass, and join the global medical freedom movement.

This is where we are, and a big-tent party has suddenly became much smaller, and no amount of persuasion or cutting edge studies from research establishments are changing minds, rather entrenching them, which is creating a vacuum into which social media, gossip and misinformation fester and grow, and keep us woefully unprepared to face the next pandemic, whilst stoking a bottomless pit of growing resentment, which Trump uses and inflames with his mendacity.

The difference between reality and truth is perception, and this is where the battle for the future must be fought. The fossil fuel industry spends billions of dollars greenwashing their pollution and reporting it as progress, and funding research that opposes climate change. InfluenceMap, a non-profit organization states;

“Large oil and gas companies have spent over $200 million annually on lobbying and advertising to influence public perception and policy regarding issues.”

And its this intersection between research, lobbying and influencing peddling, that deliberate obfuscation and confusion arises. IPCC, NOAA and the weather information service, do not use marketing agents and lobbyists, whereas fossil fuel corporations do, with obvious conflicts of interest that allows them to drive government policy and public opinion into low-impact ventures like carbon capture. And the same is true for Big Pharma and other corporations with vested interests.

How do we fight this much money and influence thrown into MAHA and greenwashing to drive public opinion in a preferred direction, instead of the truth. Perception, is the astroturf which Trump has shifted science, and forces us to fight-on. And there’s nobody better at convincing his followers than the person who gaslights everything and everyone. Whilst MAGA and MAHA are joined at the hip, future elections will be played on Trump astroturf, instead of main stream media (fake news), trusted institutions (can’t be trusted) and research establishments (jobs for the boys). In the age of post-truth, where reality is perception, and up for grabs to the highest bidder or proselytizer. Having read both, The Real Anthony Fauci by RFK Jr, and The AIDS scam by Harvard educated, Dr. Nancy Banks, I’m left with profound misgivings about the period between 1983-2024, when Dr. Fauci was in charge of NIAID and used his position to create an enormous fiefdom, controlling both private and public research funds, into pet projects that drove public opinion with a reckless self-belief rather than scientific rigour. For example, funding gain-of-function research after a 2014 government moratorium had stopped it, then attempting to conceal it from Congress, which explains the presidential pardon in his back-pocket. All this has brought government institutions into disrepute and created the animism of MAHA. It is only by breaking the link between the medical freedom movement, represented by RFK Jr, and Trump nationalists, can we hope to regain reality and repair the cultural divide, and that will require us to regain trust by a scrupulous adherence to scientific principles, research and funding, and giving power back to doctors to treat and advice patience based on data and medical evidence.

So, what is to be done?

A recent judgement from the European Court of Human Rights, has made it clear, that doctors are responsible for the advice they give, and actions they take, which will go a long way to restoring their authority and independence.

In my book on the pandemic; Pandoras Box, I point out the following;

“Billions of dollars of venture capital flooded into university departments following the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act.”

This allowed scientists who use public funding for their research to profit from it, as insiders, using patents. Something that would be considered insider-trading and prosecuted under SEC rules, is perfectly legal if you have a Phd. This, along with the Supreme court ruling in favour of patenting research that affects living organisms, effectively monetized the entire university research establishment, and opened itself up manipulation and abuse. Repealing the Bayh-Dole Act, and Supreme Court ruling, would go a long way to de-monetizing university research, and attracting legitimate scientific endeavour, and not gold-diggers.

One of the the most influential and divisive claims by Dr. Fauci and the Covid Task force, was that Covid became a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” This single statement, stigmatized a large swath of people, and spread like wildfire, and did more harm than good in dividing families. Many refused to let sibling at family gatherings or see grandkids on the basis of this epithet, which gave further grievance and anger to the growing MAHA divide. Even today, when we are faced with H5N1-influenza and measles outbreaks, it is the unvaccinated who are targeted and penalized. RFK Jr, as Secretary and head of HHS is now addressing this issue directly, by conducting studies using the vast data and biometrics resources at HHS and NIH to determine the truth or falsification of this epithet regarding the pandemic, and has promised to release the results, something Dr. Fauci never did, before proclaiming the truth and stigmatizing the very people who created the medical freedom movement.

Lastly, we should address the affordability crisis that is driving many home-owners out of blue-states into red-states like Texas and Florida. This is further exacerbating the blue-state donut, driving a hole in the middle of the democratic party.

Bottom-line is that nobody should feel stigmatized or victimized by medical science. It is self-defeating. Science is not a shareholders monopoly, it is a stakeholders necessity, that underpins our culture, addresses social disruptions like pandemics, malnutrition, poverty, public health and myriad other challenges, and gives us a light to boldly go into our future.

