“We are living in an age acceleration”, according to Dr. Yuval Harari. An age of unprecedented anxiety between hope and fear, and under those circumstances most people become tribal; “if your not with us, your against us.” Where have we heard that before? That’s the rallying call for lemmings and forever-wars, not humans, yet here we are! If you don’t feel a sense of foreboding, then your already inside the tribe, busy howling at the moon, burning books, chanting spells, pinning effigy and electing people who tell you what you want to hear, and not what you need to know. It wont save you or your family, but familiarity is better than fear. Remember the people on the Titanic who quietly took deck-chairs, sat and listened to the orchestra as the great ship sank?

My mother was the opposite of fear, which enables you to embrace life. She loved reading books and hearing stories of far away places from foreign travellers, and reading Royal biographies was her favourite, and she gave me the gift of reading by storytelling every night about places and adventures that stirred my imagination. Her employer once asked if she was “colour-blind” after being introduced to my father, who was born in the Caribbean and fought in WW2. She uplifted us every day by singing in the bathroom each morning that permeated the entire house with joy; that was her super-power along social intelligence and eidetic memory, coming from a family of 9 siblings, you needed to keep track of family, friends, cousins, teachers, partners and neighbours.

Brought up on a farm in the depression, there was always a hot meal on the table, and no fear of starvation, shelter or belonging, and she married her soul-mate, and died a centenarian thanks to Maslow’s hierarchy, which protects both mind and body and fostered her intellectual curiosity, without which there is no self-discovery, and was contagious and sent me to University for free.

Alas, no more free-education for curious minds, or free meals for a growing brain, and affordable rents, that was lost on the back of supply-side tax-cuts and gleaming new shopping malls that replaced steel, shipbuilding, auto works and vocational jobs, which gave way to the gig-economy and loss of human motivation, creativity and innovation, which led to unaffordable healthcare and seniors that choose between food and rent. Yet, just across the North Sea, Norway, which shared the oil, has the biggest Sovereign Wealth fund in the world, over $1.5 trillion, that provides free school-meals and post-secondary education, free healthcare, job retraining and pensions, and one of the highest per capita incomes in the world, that always appears in the top five; “best places to live”. It can be done, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Then came Brexit and the final betrayal, the loss of access to 500 million consumers on our doorstep, and a recent economic report tells us why; the investment money that flowed into the UK as an EU member was redirected back to the EU after Brexit, and there has been no economic growth since the last recession in 2008. For over 17-years wages have fallen behind inflation, with no hope of change because families are having fewer children, 1.49 per household, instead of 2.1 replacement-rate needed to support a growing tide of pensioners to workers 3 to 1. Yet the easy-fix of greater immigration is denied to government because immigrants are blamed for everything from high crime to defrauding social security, but the sad truth, nobody wants to hear, is more than a million immigrants are needed each year, well into the future, to support pensions and secure growth. Infrastructure is collapsing, roads need rebuilding and economic inequality is creating dead-zones of jobless families.

We were promised low taxes and prosperity by “taking back control” from European bureaucrats, and instead we got sky-high inflation on the heels of an affordability-crisis, and sewage turning up in our rivers, lakes and agricultural fields from loss of regulation, and a profit-taking dividends bonanza that replaced capital investment necessary to replace Victorian sewage-pipes and plumbing. We found out too late that Brexit was a bait-n-switch from stake-holders to a share-holders, with endless hospital wait-rooms and bottlenecks, public transport delays and price-hikes.

Now, when I look at the news, I see the same happening to our American cousins, and fear and danger at every turn, with immigrants being victimized, citizens dragged off the streets by masked Federal agents and National Guards policing cities. The Federal debt is out of control and risen to $34 trillion, which increases by $1 trillion every 100 days, with no choice but to print money and lower interest rates; a lethal combination that stokes inflation, increases house prices, devalues pensions and creates the affordability-crisis. But they have a plan to reduce the debt with crypto that has everyone rushing for the exits. China first, then everybody else, even Japan is dumping US$ and buying gold, since China shut down rare-earths, and silver, whilst locking-up a monopoly in renewables that requires lots of silver. Worse, I see China quietly smiling in the corner as the US quarantines Venezuela for its oil; and what better green-light can you give China to invade Taiwan, without actually invading Taiwan, and shut-down advanced computer-chips needed for AI and defence. All China has to do is blockade Taiwan with an exclusion-zone and point its finger at the lawless American action against Venezuela. Be careful what you wish for!

Happy New Year.