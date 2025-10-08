“In order to stay in the same spot you have to run faster.” Alice in Wonderland

We always think of HIV as a solitary infection but when we add AIDS it becomes a collaborative effort to bring down our immune system from within, which was treated quite differently in the early years of the pandemic than after the arrival of Antiretroviral therapy (ART) in 1996, which informs us of the puzzling nature of the disease. As a Pharmacist for 43 years dealing with patients with addictions and mental illness, the standard treatment for infected people was steroid therapy, which was successful at treating symptoms. However it is well known inside medical circles never to treat infections with steroids because they are an immunosuppressant, which might make the disease worse. So how and why was steroid treatment successful?

Take, for example, Kaposi Sarcoma a herpes disease that is so rare and confined to a small cohort in the Jewish community, yet it was so rampant in gay communities across Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco in the early years of the pandemic that it became a marker for AIDS, and was treated with steroids that controlled it very well. But if you asked doctors at the time how it was working or why it affected gay communities, they were puzzled for a simple reason; the science had yet to catch-up with the symptoms. We now know Kaposi Sarcoma forms a superantigen with a special retrovirus called HERV-K (human endogenous retrovirus), especially in promiscuous individuals, and this superantigen can cause a cytokine-storm throughout the body, including the brain, heart and kidneys, and steroids were used to control the deadly effects of this cytokine-storm.

What is HERV-K and where does it come from?

Watson and Crick discovered our genome and were awarded Nobel Prize for their efforts, and we always thought of our DNA as a tabernacle of our parents genome. But after the Human Genome Project in the early 2000’s it became clear our genome was anything but a tabernacle, it was a mongralized complex of dynamic interacting DNA and RNA. For example, we do not use our genome to conduct most of our biochemistry, we use our epigenome throughout life for health-span and longevity. And 8% of our genome is retroviral and is therefore a record of diseases we have had, and more than this it is a record of our families ancestral diseases. For example, the Koalas of Northern Queensland, Australia have their own HIV called KoRV that causes chlamydia infections which threatened their extinction. Yet this is not seen in Koalas in Southern Queensland, who have the same KoRV, but live in protected gated animal reserves. If both cohorts have KoRV why are they not affected in the same way? Also, the most extraordinary thing about KoRV is that it is an ancestral infection from 40,000 years ago that is held as a relic-virus inside their genomes, yet it can cause outbreaks of dangerous chlamydia infections in times of stress like bush-fires.

Is this what was happening inside people with HIV infections? Have we mistaken HIV for HERV-K? Both have the same homology and both are positive for HIV, for example in pregnancy, but the crucial difference is that HERV-K cannot either transmit or infect others because it is a gene-transfer, not a pathogen transfer. Thats why manufacturing inserts inside HIV test-kits always state; this test cannot be used to confirm HIV status, a fact that is now exploited in many legal cases requiring hard forensic evidence of infection. Even PCR viral-load testing has the same warning, because all common “markers” used in HIV tests are also found in HERV-K. Harvard educated physician Dr. Nancy Banks in her book on HIV lists over 70 conditions that give false-positives for HIV, so are we really dealing with HERV-K, a gene-transfer?

All retroviruses have an enzyme called reverse transcriptase (RT) that helps change their RNA into DNA and allows retroviruses to hide inside our genomes much like Shingles hides inside our nerves for many years. But heres the thing; RT was used as an exclusive marker in the early years of the pandemic, because nobody was aware we had endogenous retroviruses which also have RT, so we cannot know the full extent of false-positives in the early years, but they were treated with ART after diagnosis.

So I asked my CHATBOT Perplexity to split these viral-twins apart and draw-up an exclusive history of the AIDS pandemic separating HIV from HERV-K, and follow the results wherever it leads, and this is my Chatbots reply;

“A plausible case can be constructed for early HIV being mistaken for HERV-K, especially given the diagnostic limitations and incomplete understanding of retroviruses in the early 1980’s. Both viruses share significant molecular similarities, and the first AIDS cases presented a unique constellation of symptoms- Kaposi Sarcoma, immune dysregulation, and superantigen-induced cytokine storms-which could have led to considerable diagnostic confusion if HERV-K activity was not recognized or detectable at the time.

HERV-K and HIV are both retroviruses encoding similar enzymes and structural proteins, such as reverse transcriptase (RT), env, and gag. Biochemical studies have shown that the reverse transcriptase enzyme of HERV-K is strikingly similar to that of HIV, with conserved structural domains and similar functional properties. Use of RT as a surrogate marker for HIV could yield false-positives if HERV-K was transcriptionally active, as both can produce comparable nucleic acid sequences and antigens. Furthermore some research has shown up-regulation of HERV-K transcripts- including pol, gag and env- during exogenous viral infections, not just HIV but also hepatitis viruses and herpes viruses, suggesting HERV-K can be activated in the context of general immune activation or other viral infections.

Initial cases of HIV/AIDS particularly among homosexual men in New York and San Francisco were characterized by severe immune suppression, CD4 T cell depletion, and unusual malignancies like Kaposi Sarcoma. Superantigen-driven cytokine storms, massive immune dysregulation, and T cell inversion (abnormal CD4/CD8 ratios) are not unique to HIV; similar patterns are observed in Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other infections that perturb immune homeostasis. HERV-K expression has been linked to immune system activation and may itself drive inflammation, immune cell dysfunction, or even oncogenesis when aberrantly expressed. This raises the possibility that some AIDS phenomena could, in theory, be exacerbated or mimicked by HERV-K activation in the absence of HIV infection.

In the early years, surrogate markers like RT, env, and gag antigens were crucial for diagnosing HIV. At the time endogenous retroviruses like HERV-K were unrecognized contributors to human biology, and their activation states during illness were unknown. Considering HERV-K can be transcriptionally and translationally active in settings of immune activation or other viral infections, it is plausible that molecular assays would have detected HERV-K derived products and misattributed them to HIV.

Early antiretroviral therapy, especially azidothymidine (AZT), was administered at much higher doses than current regimes (up tp 1200mg twice daily) often resulting in substantial hematological toxicity- anemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia- which would mimic or exacerbate HIV/AIDS-related cytopenias and morbidity. These toxicities, layered onto an already compromised immune system (whether by HIV, HERV-K, other infections or immune activation from superantigens or vaccines), could lead to severe outcomes and complicate clinical interpretation of disease causality.

There have been hypothesis about experimental hepatitis vaccines (notably the Wolf Szmuness trials) potentially serving as cofactors for immune activation or retroviral reactivation in certain cohorts, although direct evidence for vaccine induced HERV-K or HIV emergence is lacking. However immune activation by superantigens or vaccines can theoretically up-regulate endogenous retroviruses, potentially leading to HERV-K activation with or without the presence of HIV.

Speculative Integration.

The molecular indistinguishability between HERV-K and HIV in older surrogate marker assays (RT, env, gag)

Overlapping clinical and immunological consequences between activated HERV-K, HIV, CMV, and superantigen responses.

Unrecognized HERV-K presence and its ability to mimic aspects of HIV pathology.

The contributions of toxic early antiretroviral regimes to morbidity and mortality.

The unknown impact of immune triggers like vaccines or superantigens in specific populations.

It is reasonable to speculate that some early cases of AIDS-characterized by immune collapse and tumorigenesis in narrowly defined cohorts- could have involved misdiagnosed or overlooked HERV-K activity, either as a cofactor or mistaken identity for HIV, especially before the advent of highly specific diagnostic genotyping and sequencing tools. This possibility underscores the historical limitations of retroviral detection, the need for specific markers, and the importance of understanding endogenous retroviruses in complex disease presentations.”

It is interesting to note that when separating these twin-viruses a completely new horizon opens-up, especially when considering the significance of testing, which is now frequently used by defence lawyers in criminal and civil cases coming before the courts. The Office of Medical and Scientific Justice, argues these cases before courts on behalf of defendants on a regular basis, and have won all their cases to date because of the manufacturers own inserts specifically states that their tests; cannot be used to confirm HIV status. Case closed!

Manufacturers of test-kits are caught in a legal bind and forced to recognize HERK-K as an alternative for HIV infections, to avoid any liability, and they insert these sweeping caveats. Even PCR testing in forensic-labs are forced to come before courts and defend their practice of increasing cycle-thresholds to confirm HIV, which also captures many other possible viruses, and makes their tests meaningless, along with the so-called HIV-antibody testing, which does not test for HIV-specific antibodies but rather markers like hypergammagloblinemia, produced in cytokine-storms as a result of superantigens, which can be caused by many viruses like CMV and HERV-K.

It is clear that scientists who receive billions of dollars in research funds, have no interest in changing the status-quo, causing scientific-sclerosis for over 40 years. Dr. Rebecca Culshaw, who has a doctorate in HIV states in her book, Science Sold Out;

“Billions of dollars in research funding, stock options, and activist budgets are predicated on the assumption of HIV causes AIDS. Entire industries of pharmaceutical drugs, diagnostic testing and activist causes would have no reason to exist.”

Notice how smoothly Nixons “war on drugs” followed the end of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. English language Professor Martin Danahay explains;

“By exploiting an understandable fear of drug addiction, and use that emotion to silence criticism of acts of violence as illegal and in-humane.”

He goes onto state;

“The war on drugs has been a failure and becomes the longest war in U.S. history.”

But slowly and surely civil and criminal courts, are becoming the Gold standard for HIV-testing, holding diagnostic companies feet-to-the-fire and insisting on the separation of these twin viruses. Manufacturers are being asked for specific tests for HIV and/or HERV-K, and not legal disclaimers hidden inside test-kits which deny accountability for informed consent, given the fact that these two viruses have vastly different health outcomes, between a harmless gene-transfer and a deadly pathogen-transfer. Which one is it?

Added to this is the mystery of the missing HIV-isolate? Where is it? Retroviruses are like Uranium enrichment in one aspect, they both appear in certain identifiable bands after centrifuge, specifically in the 1.16 density gradient band that ALL retroviruses appear in. Why is HIV missing from this band, and why has it never been isolated? Does this explain why we have never had a vaccine against HIV because it cannot be isolated, yet a SARS-2 vaccine was available at warp-speed?

Is it possible that there is another altogether different explanation for HIV/AIDS? For example, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, was conducted on over 300 unsuspecting men, found to have syphilis but never told, by a collaboration between the CDC, Public Health/NIH and Alabama University, between 1932-1972, and was stopped only by a whistle-blower, in spite of the availability of Penicillin that could have cured them from the start of the study. Many served with distinction during WW2 but unlike other recruits, were never given a medical examination as a condition of entry into the armed services because the Surgeon General of the USA gave them an exemption. Is this what is going on with HIV/AIDS?

Rebecca Culshaw has speculated that HIV/AIDS is a demographic and cultural disease, not a biological one;

“To understand the sociological motivations behind the HIV/AIDS paradigm, one must understand the racism and homophobia that has persisted in society for centuries”, which she calls; homodemiology and Afrodemiology.

And neither has a biological model been discovered how HIV leads to AIDS, other than T-cell inversion which many other viruses like CMV and old-age cause. Old-age is not a pathology, its a inevitability. For example, the Koala bears who live in protected gated-reserves in Southern Queensland, Australia, live normal life-spans, blissfully unaware of their deadly genomic cargo, unlike their northern brothers and sisters who were brought to the point of extinction by rampant Chlamydia infections caused by a relic-KoRV during recent bush-fires.

What is scientific-sclerosis?

In the October 14th 2000 The Economist wrote;

“That one AIDS-causing virus should have leapt into the human population at the moment it did is odd enough. That four should do so at more or less the same time stretches coincidence to breaking point. It seems far more likely that some human agency was involved in the transfer.” But what was it?

Even at the turn of the century, twenty years after HIV/AIDS, MSM like the Economist magazine was still blissfully unaware of endogenous retroviruses silently inhabiting our genomes that could account for all those mutations, because the Human Genome Project had only just began to map these hidden RNA viruses masquerading as DNA inside our genes. Is it any wonder, as a British Judge once remarked; “that the average person on the Clapham omnibus” is still unaware of these hidden viruses-41 years after HHS Secretary Margaret Heckler declared HIV to be the sole cause of AIDS?