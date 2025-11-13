“It is the interaction with the environment that our genes inhabit that ultimately presages the outcome of wellbeing.” Jerry Friedman

“Energy is everything.” Albert Einstein

Our genes are not the whole story, they're just the beginning!

Imagine living over 100 years and never having an infection? Now imagine the opposite, living long healthy lives full of infection, but never realizing it? This paradox-of-opposites contradicts everything we know about infections, survival, health-span and longevity, yet there are persistent groups of people who fall into either category, and live long lives without any knowledge of infections. The first group are elite controllers like Ann Smith who resist infections, even pandemics. As a young nurse she survived exposure to the deadliest pandemic in history, the 1918 Spanish Flu that killed over 50 million people, and at 105 had her first infection. The second group are typified by the Tsimane Amazonian tribe, who live long healthy lives in spite of infections, without ever realizing it, and can resist dementia and western diseases like atherosclerosis, diabetes, liver disease, as well as having a biological-age younger than their chronology. How do both groups do the impossible?

An NFL player at the height of youth, vigour and athleticism collapses with a rare but fatal lung disease. A young soldier in WW1 is in a pandemic ward with Spanish Flu and develops a black-toe and dies the next day. Agnes, a young prostitute from Majengo, Nairobi who has had unprotected sex with 2000 HIV infected men, yet remains HIV-negative with above average T-cells. A 105 year-old centenarian slips and falls off a chair resulting in a hip-fracture. Its her first and last infection! What do they have in common? Exposure!

A man sits on an ancient beach surrounded by abundance and looks out over the horizon at smoke rising in the distance. The man is our last common ancestor, a million years ago, and the distant horizon is a cognitive-barrier his descendants must overcome to create human agency. Dr. Yuval Harari in his book, Sapiens, explains;

“The moment the first hunter-gatherer set foot on an Australian beach was the first moment that Homo Sapiens climbed to the top of the food-chain.”

Why does Dr. Harari describe this journey as; “one of the most important events in history?”

The Fountain of Youth

When we’re young our thymus gland provides all the health we need through a prodigious supply of proactive immune cells (2:1 T-helper v Suppressor cells) that shapes our ability to resist infection. Lets call this T-cell synergy where increasing exposure increases immune surveillance (Th1-Th2) and memory (CD4/CD8), and thus protection. But the thymus shrinks as we reach adulthood, along with T-cell synergy, which changes proactive T-cells into reactive inflammatory cells, in a process called inflammaging, a combination of inflammation and ageing, that causes T-cell inversion, which gives rise to a senescence associated secretary phenotype (SASP), which we mistake for ageing. This is not true ageing where senescence matches our chronology, and is characterized by western life-style; ultra-processed fast-foods, trans-fats, high-energy sodas, nutritional deficits from soil-depletion, forever-chemicals, food dyes, sedentary jobs and life-styles, chronic stress and social isolation.

Typically it is T-cell inversion (CD4/CD8) that causes ageing by resisting or producing an inflammatory-phenotype that separates our biological-age from our chronology. This is classical ageing that promotes chronic inflammation at the expense of health-span. For example, soldiers who died fro 1918 pandemic were in their early twenties, the opposite of what you might expect to see in a pandemic that should affect the elderly and immune impaired! Yet, more soldiers died from the Spanish Flu than were killed in WW1? Why?

We know that we lose T-cell synergy (2:1 helper v suppressor cells) when our thymus shrinks in adolescence, but some people are able to resist T-cell inversion and inflammaging even after thymus shrinkage. Take the case of Ann Smith, in Jerry Friedman’s book; The Wisdom of the Worlds Oldest People, where he describes her;

“She lived through the First World War and then the Flu pandemic of 1918. She volunteered to work in flu wards, as she didn’t seem to be susceptible to the disease. In fact, throughout her life she was basically free of sickness until the age of 105 when she fell and broke her hip.”

Why was she “free of sickness” and “not susceptible to disease”? How did she survive the deadly Spanish Flu that killed over 650,000 Americans? Where does her well-being come from? As a nurse she attended soldiers every day at close quarters without benefit of masks, social-distancing, disinfectant wipes or antibiotics, in an age before vaccines were widely available, and yet she never became infected, not so mush as a fever? In fact she had her first infection at the age 105 from a fall. What “silent-secrets” kept Ann healthy all her life, free from infection and cancers? Is it possible Ann resisted T-cell inversion for over 100 years? Or was it something else? Jerry Friedman interviewed her and notes;

“Giving to others was a way of life for her.”

Generosity and altruism are great, but how does it give you a long life and health-span? Is it possible altruism and generosity is connected to well-being? The mystery of how she survived so long without cancer, infections or acquiring a senescent-phenotype, was only recently solved by an ancient Amazonian tribe, which started with a discovery by three Nobel Laureates for medicine.

In the recent Nobel prizes for medicine, all three recipients were involved with the same discovery of a special type of immune-cell that takes over our health after the thymus shrinks, finely controlling inflammation. The Nobel Committee noted;

“Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases.”

Imagine having a spray-gun full of weed-killer, how do you use it to kill weeds not flowers? This is the same problem our immune system faces with germs. The first interaction with a pathogen is the mucus-lining in our nose and throats which, along with the skin, is a part of the integumental system, full of immune proteins like IgA, that can attack pathogens directly. Then our innate immune system full of Natural Killer cells that kill indiscriminately. Finally our adaptive system targets pathogens selectively with antibodies. This process is vital for fast control of infection, but its a two-edged sword that can damage healthy cells, and pathogens that can hijack and hide inside immune cells. For example, the coronavirus can hide inside monocytes which cross the blood-brain-barrier, and its spike-protein can change our cells zeta-potential causing wide-spread clotting and hypoxia, leading to necrosis, sepsis, amputation and death, as we saw in the case of Nick Cordero, a young Canadian actor.

Immunologists have always thought the thymus controlled the production of T-cells for this purpose, but a small group of scientists discovered another source of control at the site of infection by off-setting it, just like a thermostat controls heat with cold. Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi was curious about this immune thermostat and how it protects us, and sometimes goes awry, and;

“In 1995 he discovered a previously unknown T-cell subtype, the Regulatory T cells that also could tap-down overreactive immune cells like a biological security guard.”

Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, are the other two recipients who discovered a mutation for T-regs, but heres the catch, it only operates in relation to an inflammatory cofactor called Th17, and this as we will see, is both weakness and strength, for example, cancers cells can use T-regs to shield from immune surveillance. So how do we make sure these T-reg cells work in our favour?

It was first noticed in so called Blue Zones that people have fewer inflammatory diseases, especially auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, but how? Life-style factors mostly, like a mediterranean diet that is plant-based, no smoking or drinking, and a good social life and plenty of activity with exercise and daily walking, especially forest settings which the Japanese call Shinrin-yoku, were key factors considering Japan has the highest per capita centenarians in the world. This by itself could not explain Ann Smith’s resilience to Spanish Flu? How do elite-controllers do this, for example, the Guardian newspaper reports a group of Nairobi prostitutes in Majengo who had unprotected sex with up to 2,000 infected men, yet remain HIV-negative and resist T-cell inversion that causes AIDS. What do both groups have in common? Is it possible their rural landscape is protecting them?

Our environment, industrial or rural, is reflected in our epigenome, diet and guts where we find over 70% of immune cells in lymph ducts that come into daily contact with food allergens, germs, soil-depleted minerals like selenium and zinc, micro-plastics, forever chemicals, dyes and we are exposed to food-borne pathogens like fungus that must be filtered through our lymphatic system before being passed onto the rest of the body. Pathogens have their own smoking-gun signatures which prompts our immune system to produce DAMPS (damage associated molecular patterns) like HMGB1, in stressed cells that lock onto neighbouring cells spreading alarmins that can lead to cytokine-storm and death. Recent studies have shown HMGB1 causes chronic-inflammation and aging (PMID40189139).

In a study of a Bolivian tribe (PMS5421261), the Tsimane in 2002, in which blood samples were taken along with MRI brain-scans, soil samples and participants given cognitive tests. The results show almost perfect HDL/LDL ratios that resisted atherosclerosis and liver disease, and showed reduced biological-to-chronological-age profiles and thus resistant to brain-shrinkage and increased microbiome diversity compared with western biomes. However, and here’s the brain-scratcher, they have much higher infection rates than western cultures, but without inflammaging, how was this possible? It was always assumed infections and inflammation go hand-in-hand, but here was a tribe with high infections that resisted chronic-inflammation and brain-shrinkage whilst maintaining lower biological-to-chronological-age profiles, which became known as the Tsimane Inflammatory Paradox, partly solved by the discoveries of these three Nobel Laureates.

The Tsimane immune system is shaped by constant pathogen exposure (no disinfectant-wipes, sterilization or masks) leading to an emphasis of TH1 infection, which trains Th2 blood-borne responses. In other words T-cell synergy of 2:1 helpers versus suppressor cells, creates T-cell memory CD4/CD8 in preparation for thymus-shrinkage which is replaced by immune surveillance (Th1/Th2). So, the loss of their thymus-gland in adolescence is replaced by CD8 memory and immune surveillance. In other words early exposure leads to greater immune capture and surveillance after thymus-shrinkage. For example, Tsimane blood-samples show high levels of eosinophils, neutrophils, B cells, natural killer cells and immune globulins (especially IgE), which gives a proactive head start against infection, which delay infection in favour of an anti-inflammatory T-reg that resists aging and inflammaging.

Their low daily protein subsistence life-style is critical for control of the energy sensor called mTOR that is catabolic for high energy demands of immune surveillance, antibody production and maintenance.

The Maniqui river and its abundant fish is strongly associated with the subsistence life-style of the Tsimane for the past 400 years, driving their hierarchical lives, constant outdoor activity to create an oxygen-rich internal-milieu that favours OXPHOS, social integration and engagement create purposeful lives which mitigate against brain shrinkage, and their plant based low sugar diets support low Dietary Protein Load that resists atherosclerosis and autoimmune diseases like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis and daily exposure to sunshine for vitamin-D.

In contrast, elite controllers like Ann Smith have strong integumental and innate immune defences and gut-diversity that supports prevention. Saliva and mucus linings in their noses, eyes, ears and lungs are full of IgA immune proteins that can kill pathogens long before infection, especially with prior exposure.

Ann Smith grew up in a rural setting with diverse microbiome full of good bacteria like Akkermansia for mucus production, B.Fragilis for T-regs and Bifido-bacterium for short chain fatty acids (SCFA) like butyrate that feed good bacteria in her microbiome and aged-garlic to prevent leaky-gut. She attended schools without access to public toilets so she used the “outdoor” facilities where she shared biomes with other kids. She drank well-water and swam in rivers, brooks and streams with friends which exposed her to many germs, and walked miles each day to school, over fields and woods, which fired-up her imagination reciting tales like Little Red Riding hood. There was no access to doctors or healthcare as we know it today, no fridges, so food had to be prepared fresh or preserved with honey and spices. There was no pasteurized milk, so diphtheria was rampant as well as cholera outbreaks. She consumed fermented foods, preserved jams, ghee-butter/cheese and beverages, pickled vegetables packed with commensals and dense nutrients, and sourdough bread full of T-regs, natto-enzymes that supports ROS-clearance and nutritional yeast which kept her mitochondria topped-up, tipping the balance between good and bad bacteria in her favour. There were no antibiotics or vaccines, so polio and smallpox was a constant risk. Prescriptions only treated symptoms and without antibiotics her rural microbiome would be more diverse than our industrial one, and her consumption of sugar only half what we consume today, for example, pathogens like HIV and CMV use hyperglycemia to create viral-reservoirs by inducing glycolysis (PMC3774843).

Zhou and Dong et al (PMC9203077) investigated centenarian biomes like Ann Smith and found something extraordinary, they control their own aging by manipulating a critical inflammatory ratio using a transcription pathway that controls our epigenome called STAT-1 that prevents inflammaging by promoting an anti-inflammatory T-regs 2:1 over inflammatory cytokines like TNF and IL6. In other words they load the immunity dice in their favour by shaping their epigenome towards longevity using STAT-1. Imagine that! Are all elite-controllers STAT-1 dominant and resist T-cell inversion? If so how?

Her diversified microbiome with a preponderance of commensals reduces inflammation and promotes lymphatic-sufficiency for a robust immune system that transports white blood cells to destroy pathogens and cancer cells, as well as detoxification, fat-absorption and transport, faster healing and recovery, and increased energy and well-being, which reflects her rural origins and life-style, resisting thymus-shrinkage and maintaining a critical balance between pro-inflammatory Th17 versus anti-inflammatory T-regs, preventing T-cell inversion (old-age) thus shifting her immune system, after thymus shrinkage, from Th1 infections towards Th2 blood-borne surveillance. This resilience likely shields against infections, cancers and inflammaging associated aging.

Why did more soldiers die from the pandemic than WW1?

The horrors of trench-warfare exposed WW1 soldiers to rickets, scurvy, cholera, dysentery and rabies, which would have further depressed their immune resilience by switching their CD4 cells from STAT-1 balance into low-oxygen STAT-3 survival-mode, which made them more susceptible to a newly mutated bird-flu combined with sepsis from necrosis and an opportunistic respiratory pneumonia, and chronic-stress from shell-shock (PTSD), constant exposure to poison-gas, gunfire, explosions and proximity to danger and death, at a time when their thymus was shrinking, and their only source of nutritional food was canned fibreless meats that put the body into chronic mTOR catabolism, which prevent autophagy, causing cancer-cells, protein scavenging, sarcopenia, sepsis and activation of latent viral reservoirs like herpes. There are also many descriptions of soldiers with “black-toe” just before death, indicating widespread microvascular clotting and necrosis suggesting a reduction of mitochondrial necessary for antibody production.

All these factors would reduced the soldiers immune resilience to Spanish Flu. Stressed immune cells release alarmins like hypoxia that puts the cell into survival STAT-3 mode which favours glycolysis over OXPHOS (Warburg Effect) and reduces immune cells ability to produce antibodies which require high redox-potential in CD4 cells, the absence of which causes loss of mitochondrial that triggers cell-stress and low-oxygen hypoxia causing the black-toe, and HMGB1 which sends alarm signals to adjacent cells causing inflammation, T-cell inversion, cytokine-storm, sepsis and death. It was the secondary opportunistic infections like sepsis and pneumonia, combined with wide-spread inflammation from stressed cells that produces a cytokine-storm and high mortality rates.

How is all this connected?

Our ability to defend ourselves against pathogens is both proactive and reactive with high-energy demands only OXPHOS can provide. An efficient immune system is balanced between Th1/Th2 (cell-mediated/blood-borne) surveillance, that relies on early exposure to pathogens to create CD8 cells. Our thymus produces sufficient T-cells against disease, which in turn relies on high mitochondrial network complexity to produce 90/10 OXPHOS/glycolysis. However pathogens and cancer can reverse this ratio in favour of glycolysis (Warburg Effect) by exploiting the high oxygen demands marked by a shift from STAT1 to STAT3 and chronic mTOR catabolism which creates low oxygen, fragments mitochondria and creates viral-reservoirs and/or cancer cells.

Sterling Lewis an NFL player from University of Arizona collapsed and died from Valley Fever, a rare fungal disease. He consumed large amounts of protein-shakes with branched-chain-amino-acids (BCAA), especially Leucine, that chronically activate mTOR catabolism and provokes low-oxygen conditions that resists OXPHOS and drive glycolysis and fermentation (Warburg Effect) causing cell-stress that disrupts electron-chain-transport and release alarmins like HMGB1 from senescent cells that can lead to cytokine-storm and death, as we saw in WW1 soldiers with black-toe.

Ann Smith, on the other hand, is a good example of elite-controllers who have top-down control over their immunity through STAT-1 transcription dominance ensuring autophagy and clearance of senescent cells, scavenging, recycling and efficient electron-chain-transport that promotes mitochondrial network efficiency and 90/10 OXPHOS/glycolysis for immune surveillance, production of antibodies, apoptosis which resists T-cell inversion. Sounds good, but how?

Ann was a superager who lived a long healthy life to 106, with high social engagement, associated with Von Economo neurons that foster social skillsets like teaching that sponsors wellbeing and altruism, and a special gene called FOXO1 and FOXO3 ;

“FOXO transcription factors are important determinants in ageing and longevity. This gene is involved in a wide range of crucial cellular processes regulating stress resistance, metabolism, cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis.” PMC4783344

The FOXO gene family increases ROS-clearance thereby reduces oxidative stress, preventing low-oxygen hypoxia, and creates a virtuous-circle of efficient electron-transport-chain for mitochondrial network complexity and high redox-potential for OXPHOS resilience.

Our distant ancestor is not so distant!

A million years ago, our last common ancestor sat on a beach on Java Island looking over the horizon at Australia. Homo Erectus had walked from Africa, across Europe, Asia Minor and into Indonesia along a land-bridge that ended on Java Island, and in the process doubled the size of the brain using Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) walking ten-miles per day for a million years. But Java Island is where the walking stopped and, more importantly, brain-growth also stopped because babies brains were getting too big for the mothers pelvic-aperture and still-births were becoming a danger, so a new way of acquiring traits, other than bigger-brains, had to be found in order to acquire maritime skills to cross the 2000 miles across the Wallace-Line to Australia. Cave murals found in the Madjedbebe cave in Queensland Australia, show that we made that journey approximately 50,000 years ago. How did we acquire maritime and nautical skills to make such a journey and why did it take 850,000 years and a new species of Homo Sapiens to do it? Dr. Stanley Greenspan and Stuart Shanker in their book; The First Idea, give us an important clue;

“The evidence for a symbolic explosion between 60,000 and 40,000 years ago is clear and seems momentous.”

Is it a coincidence we started drawing “narrative murals” on cave-walls at the same time as a “symbolic explosion”? Greenspan and Shanker explain;

“What takes a human baby two years to learn, took our human ancestors millions of years.”

In other words give a child a bowl of rice and feed it for a day, but teach a child to grow rice and he can feed for a lifetime. This was the miracle that took 850,000 years to acquire; a symbolic language (Adams Tongue) by fertilizing our amygdala with oxytocin to create an autobiographical-self, which replaces survival-traits with acquired skills, changing weapons into ploughs and replacing attitude with aptitude!

The shift from attitude to aptitude cannot be overestimated!

Survival traits like weapons, require an attitude motivated by fear and self-survival, whereas acquired skills like carpentry, navigation and ship-building require imagination from social intelligence to acquire useful habits through reinforced-learning that require aptitude. In other words we replaced the legacy-brain of Homo Erectus with the social-brain of Homo Sapiens for innovation and creativity, but this came at a cost. Maintaining a vast network of 100 trillion synapses in the PFC, held together by 600 neural-nodes for a social-brain, required an increase in energy for aptitude, focus and attention. In other words our brains were working under two different operating systems, natural selection versus social intelligence, and two different valency-states; OXPHOS versus glycolysis, and language was the only means to bootstrap both in a shotgun marriage that doesn’t always work. Notice how poetry rhymes, music is mellifluous and nature is symmetrical. These are memory-hacks that bootstrapping the legacy brain to the social brain using neural synchrony (rhyme/reason/symmetry). In other words, language is a murmuration field that bootstraps us to each other, like a flock of starlings. Dr. Martin Nowak, a Harvard Bio-mathematician in his book, Super Cooperators, explains;

“Language in effect help bootstrap the development of our powerful and flexible brains.”

Take the case of John Cappelli, a child prodigy and youngest graduate from an Ivy League University at 21, but within a year started hearing voices that told him to take off his cloths in public, and began to use drugs and became unhygienic, and found himself charged with theft of a $12 note book. His opening remarks to the court is telling:

“The first thing we must determine is whether a person has to pay for what he did wrong.”

Notice his different personalities; prodigy versus feral, his social brain can no longer accommodate his legacy brain and diagnosed with schizophrenia. His sister describes him; “John feared no one, judged no one and trusted everyone.” This statement is revealing for its complete lack of guile. We get our guile from social intelligence associated with Von Economo neurons. Schizophrenia along with depression is treated as a neurotransmitter imbalance, but is this correct? Is mental illness a metabolic condition that goes back to the birth of Adams Tongue and a two-valency brain? Is self-awareness an energy-barrier that replaces attitude with aptitude and requires self-awareness? The hippocampus is associated with self-awareness and its one of the most metabolic demanding area of the brain. Notice how his condition starts at the same time as thymus shrinkage, age-onset psychosis and T-cell inversion. Are they connected?

The APOE miracle

How did we change attitude into aptitude, and go from nomadic hunter-gatherers with survival traits to social intelligence for acquired skills, in less than a million years?

The APOE4 gene we associate with dementia today, but was the only gene our ancestors had for brain energy, perfect for our nomadic lifestyle, always on the move without an ability to store food. So we stored lipids and fats using APOE4 inside astrocytes and glial-cells, which gave the brain a constant supply of energy, regardless of food status. However, when we landed on Java Island, they became sedentary and surrounded by abundance of fruit, wild animals and fish, so they exchanged their weapons for fishing-nets. No need for APOE4 to stuff lipids into astrocytes and glial-cells, which could be repurposed for reinforced learning. For example, APOE3 glial cells were now free to produce myelin to coat brain cells and axons for faster transmission leading to a critical-mass of PFC synapses for attention-directed tasks by creating network connectivity resulting in language and social intelligence to acquire skills.

APOE3 emerged 300,000 years ago with Mitochondrial Eve and Mousterian technology using projectile-weapons that allowed us to journey out of Africa as apex-predators. This is the reason why Dr. Harari calls the journey from Indonesia across the Wallace-Line; “one of the greatest events in human history.” Because its the first large scale use of social intelligence for human agency. Up until this point natural selection was the only way to acquire traits, but crossing the Wallace-Line required agency, and an ability to anticipate demands of a long voyage and skillsets and confidence required to make the journey. Materials, carpenters, navigation, food-storage, maritime and nautical skills were all needed for this seminal journey, but most importantly an ability to communicate over a long voyage. In other words APOE3 was repurposed to create a social brain that allowed us to predict future needs and create a contingency brain necessary to complete the journey. The APOE mutation had created a contingency-brain bootstrapped to a survival-brain that would compete for our attention. The social brain as the carrot and the legacy brain the donkey. It all works well as long as the social brain produces enough carrots, the legacy brain will follow. But as we have seen in the case of John Cappelli, this system can go wrong in a hurry!

The cost of self-awareness

Today the APOE4 is only 15%-25% of the world population because social intelligence requires vast amounts of ATP energy, for example, our precuneus produces self-awareness is the highest metabolic area of the brain along with the hippocampus, requiring a quadrillion ATP molecules per second, and 90/10 OXPHOS/glycolysis ratio, and mitochondrial tubular network complexity that supports a social brain with 600 neural-nodes holding together 100 trillion synapses to acquire skillsets, and a legacy brain of 86 billion neurons, both separated by an energy-wall valency state that requires high oxidation for OXPHOS. Anything below this threshold will default into glycolysis and a feral survival mindset. Our brains are only 2% of body mass yet consumes 20% of body energy, so the blood brain barrier becomes a cognitive barrier as well as a physical one by controlling sugar.

Recent studies (PMID40790268) have shown a connection between pancreatic insulin and the hippocampus, connected to schizophrenia and depression. The dentate gyrus in the hippocampus is responsible for contextualizing episodic-memory into autobiographical-self and agency. Blocking the dentate gyrus prevents agency. Is this what’s happening to John Cappelli, an inability to contextualize his life into a narrative-self to create agency? This contextualization of memory goes back 50,000 years to “narrative cave murals” that started with Adams Tongue, and may go back much further to Makapansgat cobble five million years ago.

Are mood disorders and schizophrenia, metabolic dysregulation, not neurotransmitter disorders? In a study group of people with refractive depression, half were given Metformin and the other half placebo; and only the Metformin cohort went into remission (PMC6303203). And the same can be said of lithium which increases insulin sensitivity, and correlates with low schizophrenia and depression.

All this suggests that cognition is a valency-state of the brain, bootstrapped together by language that creates contingency (skills). Language is both an ability to learn and contingency necessary to solve problems like niche-capture through imagination, innovation and creativity by connecting the legacy brain to the social brain through narrative, but where did language come from?

Human Singularity

As we have seen our brain requires large amounts of energy for learning and self-awareness. So where did we get this new source of energy a million years ago?

Each of the 40 trillion cells in our body (except blood cells) has a twin-genome from our parents (20,000 genes) plus a separate mitochondrial genome (mtDNA) of 37 genes from our ancestral genome. Cross-talk between this twin-genome creates a mitonuclear singularity that supports well-being and a feeling of abundance through mitochondrial tubular network complexity (MTNC) necessary for a network brain of 100 trillion synapses held together by neural-synchrony of rhyme and reason for social intelligence.

Take the case of Sister Bernadette in the 1990’s Nun’s Study by Dr. Snowden. She always scored high marks in her cognitive evaluation tests and was assessed as independent with high executive function, yet at autopsy her brain was riddled with plaques and tangles. How did she maintain independence with “high executive function” whilst her brain was rapidly deteriorating?

She is a good example of the difference between a brain-reserve for plasticity and a cognitive-reserve for skills. Dr. Snowden reviewed her essays as a 18 year-old on entrance to the convent, which showed high image-density (a proxy for imagination) and grammatical-complexity (a proxy for attention), both create a cognitive-reserve that lasted a lifetime and offset dementia. Is it possible her cognitive-reserve offset her deteriorating brain reserve? But how?

mTOR is a nutrient sensor that creates the energy for cognition through catabolism, but AMPK controls the biosynthesis of mitochondria to maintain a critical-mass of a million mitochondria per neuron, and the tubular complexity necessary for social intelligence. If the brain is always in catabolism due to chronic-stress and/or consumption of high protein and /or ultra-processed foods that affects insulin, AMPK cannot do its job and biosynthesize mitochondria or recycle them through apoptosis, causing reduction in electron chain transport, redox-potential and an increase senescent cells.

In other words it is mitonuclear singularity maintains high OXPHOS using STAT-1 to control both the secretary-phenotype and epigenome. It is this singularity that creates a feeling of wellbeing from energy-abundance and an ability to transcend ourselves through imagination, innovation and creativity that altruism arises and our ability to create skills for trade, purpose and fulfillment which enrich the zeitgeist through reciprocal altruism. The more skills we acquire the greater the dopamine sequestration and attentional precognition for the parietal executive network and cognitive reserve that bootstraps the social brain.

But it all depends on maintaining a critical-mass of mitochondria for neural-synchrony and self-awareness through narrative. John Cappelli was unable to create a coherent autobiographical-self because he could not contextualize episodic-memory into self-narrative, whereas Sister Bernadette’s was able to do so because she had a precognitive attention facility from shared-attention with mother that endowed her with imagination and working-memory, which allowed her to resist dementia and walk in water.

How does Sister Bernadette walk on water?

Dr. Snowden Nun’s study highlighted a particular sentiment Sisters of the convent have, called Charism;

“Charism is a gift of the Spirit given to an individual for the good of all. Each Sister carries the charism with her as she devotes her life to others. There charism included their work with the community, the poor and helpless.”

She identified with something bigger than herself through dedication and devotion to helping others less fortunate or teaching skills and continuing to learn as a life long practice which boosted her intellectual curiosity and cognitive reserve.

What is a cognitive reserve?

Sister Bernadette’s early essays written 60 years prior demonstrate high image-density (imagination) and grammatical complexity (attention), but how did she acquire those facilities?

The perforant pathway is an information route between the hippocampus and PFC that begins with shared-attention with mother which fosters aptitude and imagination by nurturing oxytocin receptors inside the amygdala, that sponsors the growth of mirror-neurons for skills acquisition and von Economo neurons for social intelligence that creates the parietal executive network (PEN) with direct access to the perforant memory pathway. Notice that attention is precognitive and precedes memory. In other words our attention system is a precognitive ability to sequester dopamine for skills, whereas our memory is a post-cognitive capacity to use skills. It is the difference between ability and capability. Jannik Sinner the world number one tennis player explains the strategy he uses to challenge his peers;

“I have a very difficult group, with people who serve really well, really strong, and you need to remain focused practically the entire match because the moment you concede a break its tough to come back.”

In other words his ability to focus attention for long periods is his source of success. Could it also be the difference between Sister Bernadette who had full command of her narrative-self through charism, and John Cappelli, a prodigy who’s intelligence was not enough to create agency.

Ann’s little secret

Is Ann Smith’s rural microbiome, subsistence and frugal lifestyle, daily walks, intellectual curiosity as a teacher, insatiable reading habit, clean living and altruistic “need to serve others” a recipe for purpose, longevity and health span using neural synchrony for social skills and dopamine sequestration for reinforced learning and FOXO-gene for ROS-clearance, phagocytosis, and high redox potential, free from senescent cancer cell and disease by promoting mitonuclear cross-talk for STAT-1 dominance and top-down control of her secretary phenotype and epigenome.

The Tsimane secret

What allows the Tsimane to have high infection rates yet low inflammation? The Amazonian tribe is an amazing validation of the hygiene hypothesis. The fact that they have high infection rates yet low inflammation tells us they have bottom-up control of their immunity using terrain-theory, whereby western cultures lose gut-diversity, immune surveillance and resilience by sterilizing our children’s environment, which disrupts Th1/Th2 balance and prevents broad-spectrum protection from CD8 cells necessary to resist T-cell inversion and maintain mitochondrial homeostasis after thymus involution.

Lastly, young soldiers exposed to the horrors of trench-warfare, shell-shock, poison gas and disease, were in no condition to fight-off the worst pandemic in history, no matter how young, and their black-toe pre-morbidity points towards STAT-3 hijack and the Warburg Effect.

Ignorance is not bliss, youth is no guarantee of health and germs are forever finding insidious ways past our defences, but what is clear is that cross-talk between our mitonuclear genome gives us the energy needed for a contingency brain which control both our secretary phenotype and epigenome for agency over any environment, longevity and health span.

What can we do to increase our chances of a long life and health span?

The fact that young men in their youth were the most afflicted by the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, tells us that it was not so much the flu that killed over 50 million people world wide, but the agency to control their epigenome and microbiome in favour of an anti-inflammatory phenotype and broad-spectrum CD8 capacity that resists disease and T-cell inversion by walking and daily exercise, subsistence plant based diet with intermittent fasting, social engagement and purpose larger than ourselves.

Daily Supplements that help with health span and longevity

Selenium and Iodine help maintain the thymus and prevent T-cell inversion (PMC7418102). Sirtuin-1 agonists like resveratrol, berberine and luteolin block mTOR and chronic catabolism that creates low-oxygen environment. Melatonin and Fisetin activates AMPK and mitochondrial biosynthesis, ROS-clearance and apoptosis. And Curcumen, Green tea, Vitamin C block inflammatory pathways like NF-Kappa, and Quercetin is an ionophore that increases intracellular zinc for immune surveillance.

The miracle of Sister Bernadette

Sister Bernadette’s condition where her brain was riddled with plaques and tangles yet she retained full independence and executive control tells us that western cultures may have emphasized memory over attention when addressing dementia. The most widely used medication against Alzheimers is Aricept, a memory pill with little success, yet there is growing evidence that it is attention, which is widely distributed amongst 600 neural-nodes that keeps 100 trillion synapses working together using dopamine sequestration for reinforced learning and skills acquisition from neutral synchrony rather than memory.

What can we do to increase our chances of a long life and health span?

The combination of inflammation and aging (inflammaging) separates our biological age from our chronology by acquiring an senescent phenotype. Sterilizing our children’s environment may encourage this process by reducing the broad-spectrum CD8 protection during adolescence, which may speed-up thymus shrinkage. Having broad-spectrum CD8 protection allows the Tsimane to have high infections rates yet low inflammation, and a diverse microbiome that produces anti-inflammatory T-regs cells from commensal bacteria to support immune protection and surveillance.

Secret of a long life

Burd Sisler, a WW2 ex-vet and super-centenarian at 110 years of age, recently became the oldest person in Canada, and he has The King Charles Coronation Medal, and HRH congratulations to prove it. His local MPP, Wayne Gates presented the medal and states;

“Burd is a truly incredible and special person. He is the oldest living Canadian and is believed to be the sixth oldest living veteran in the world.”

His son states that;

“His cognitive thinking is such that he still thinks a lot about what is going on. He does watch the TV, he does keep up in news feeds. He enjoys spending the days reading, particularly books and newspapers, and doing Sudoko and cross-word puzzles.”

Burd states that his biological-age is younger than his actual age;

“I do not drink or smoke and my doctor tells me my lungs are like a 15-year-olds.”

Is this the secret of the Fountain of Youth we all share; that health and happiness comes from a deep feeling of abundance and well being at our core from a singularity between our parental and ancestral genomes? Mitonuclear singularity is not just our inheritance, its also a future endowment!