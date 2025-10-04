“Those who sacrifice freedom for security deserve neither.” Ben Franklin

There’s a generational tsunami heading our way. You can’t see it, but you can certainly feel it; in your job, at your school, in the grocery store and community, in the news and local paper, in our Parliaments and media, and on TV and podcasts. Its Artificial Intelligence. Its everything and everywhere. Change is coming, and not just in the weather, seasons and climate, but everything is heating-up and becoming untouchable, with ferocious cancel-culture to enforce its memes and unspoken rules. Speak without being heard is the new survival mantra as employees are fired and job opportunities denied for our social media posts. Support without casting your vote. You can say what you want and do what you please but you can’t stop a ship thats already set sail.

It didn’t start yesterday or last week, or last year. It didn’t start with Ukraine or even Afghanistan, 9/11 or Al Gore. It was before the Dot-com boom, even before Reagan and the oil embargo. It started with us, or rather the tupperware generation of baby-boomers. Our expectations of peace without cost, economic growth without limit. A college education and job for life, an affordable house, home and pension, safe neighbourhoods and politicians as leaders, not followers, and people with different points of view as alternate perspectives, not arch enemies to be set-upon. And scientists who lead us to knowledge and discovery, not dissemblers of commercial sponsors, and teachers who give our children critical thinking and books that open new vistas of imagination and possibility, not closed minds who burn books and social media that leave our kids with the attention span of an ant.

Its all suddenly gone, repackaged and commodified, where everything has a price and nothing has value anymore. Mankind is free but is everywhere in chains. Our TV and social media are full of empty cognitive calories and compulsive viewing. We’ve lost our future for pennies, sinking below the weight of climate tipping-points and tupperwear parties, and sold out for fear of losing out, not seeking new adventure through rites-of-passage that covert fear into adventure, until all that matters is not character or individuality, but our social-security number and bank account, which affords your children’s life-styles, neighbourhood, schools and family possibilities. We’ve replaced adventure and possibility for status quo and stability in the suburbs. Its what are you, not who are you? Our legacy-brain with its survival instincts, versus our social-brain’s soul. Self-awareness is not cheap, as Socrates keeps reminding us; the unexamined life is not worth living. We’ve objectified ourselves into extinction and assimilation into the AI-collective instead of epiphany and wonder outside of Plato’s cave!

What happened? Well, yes the pandemic was the flip-switch from empathy to cancel culture through virtue-signalling and massive PR machines that destroyed family bonds and shredded communities down the “follow-the-science” narrative. The flip-switch from saving the world to saving ourselves! Our brains work in the opposite direction, from existence to subsistence then creativity and value, until finally epiphany, freedom and the Mona Lisa!

The Great Recession exposed the casino-culture of our too-big-to-fail banks that ripped open the facade of a wise and generous philanthropy to greedy oligarchy who buy politicians to privatize profits and socialize losses and cultivate the appearance of omniscience over greed. “I really don’t care”, emblazoned on the back of the First Lady after visiting a child detention centre. Believe them when they tell you who they are! And NAFTA’s transfer of 7 million blue-collar jobs to China that erased livelihoods creating the northern rust belt, lives-of-despair and opiate addiction that morphed into the new Fentanyl Opium Wars, which broke the covenant between politicians and the people and led to Trump, the master dissembler.

All this was the tip of the iceberg that began over two generations ago with the Vietnam war. It was clear we were being lied to for cynical purposes of profit for Air America’s access of the Golden Triangle for opium riches that would turn our neighbourhoods into crack houses, crime and fatherless children for their black-ops as Gary Webb showed us, not dominos falling as we were told, and brought into sharp focus Eisenhower’s famous valediction; “beware of the military industrial complex.” Is that where it all began? Is that where we are? If so we haven’t travelled very far?

Whatever the reason we are here, with three overwhelming tidal-waves converging into a tsunami heading for us, and we should prepare because it may set us back a millennia. Science has peeked! Its owners no longer pretend to solve problems, it now creates economic opportunities. These are the new horizons of science;

-The automation of military and civil society.

-The implementation of a Uyghur surveillance Police state,

-The implementation of a cashless social credit system.

Each is predicated on a soulless future and will proceed and follow the other in lockstep. I do not know if this will take 5 years or a lifetime, but I do know its happening at warp-speed, under our noses without our consent, and complicit with the deep state, triggered by a stock market collapse, civil bankruptcy or Taiwan conflict, take your pick. And each has major implications we should consider.

All three of these super events are invisibly happening under the radar, masked from view by massive PR campaigns like Kurzweil’s Singularity or climate change and mass immigration accompanied by social upheaval, breakdown and turmoil to hide and obfuscate, but all are governed by technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence, for example, Imperial Oil’s recent announcements of massive layoff’s of 20% of its workforce, touting massive savings by;

“Leveraging rapidly advancing technology environment and the growth of global capability centres, this restructuring plan advances our long term strategy of maximizing the value of our existing assets.”

When they say; “maximizing the value of their existing assets”, they mean exhausting heat trapping oil reserves, and profit by layoffs at the expense of workers, stakeholders and the planet’s eco-system. And when they say they are using; “global capability centres”, they mean data-centres that use corporate-welfare to socialize their polluting losses using unlimited public utilities like water-supply and energy. In other words they are maximizing profits by layoffs, and socializing losses. Perfect if your too-big-to-fail.

Is Artificial intelligence as a singular capacity, capable of transforming our entire global system? Yes! But its a gamble with caveats, and a price to pay.

Artificial intelligence is a Ponzi scheme because its a solution in search of a problem that requires an exponential and unlimited energy supply in a finite world. Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman believes AI will hit an “energy wall” long before we can reach the ever receding utopian horizon of Artificial General Intelligence. Each data centre uses the equivalent of 100,000 households of power generation, and there are 1240 data-centres in America with more on the way. Congress has just passed a 10-year AI regulations moratorium on top of a Power-Act, allowing Utility companies to ration supply to ensure priority to data-centres in rolling blackouts. If that sounds like a national security imperative, its probably what it is. Google is currently negotiating the purchase of Three-Mile Island nuclear power station, which should speak for itself. Data centres also require unlimited supply of fresh water as coolant, and artificial intelligence requires rare-earth-metals, that are rare and China, which has a monopoly on refining them, refuses to share.

Where have we heard all this before? Arn’t we at the same place we were at with Gore versus Bush, and we chose forever-wars, and look where we are 25 years later? 1.5 degrees above preindustrial warming today. 2.0 degrees by 2030 and 3 degrees before 2050-a civilization extinction event!

We are at an AI inflection-point, where we can choose the fork in the road and take an another path, or at least de-centralise our current one. Notice that all three of the requirements for AI, energy-water-rare-earth-metals, are also needed to fight global-warming, and if we add mass unemployment from AI replacement, already underway, we can start to see the full magnitude of change already in progress globally, from Silicone Valley, China, India and Europe high-tech layoffs, to Russian and Ukraine armed services automation and refit.

This is going to be a global phenomenon. No government can afford to lose out, including transforming their armed forces on land, sea, air and space, will have to be automated to sustain competitive advantage and credibility of sovereignty. Russian fighter jets over Poland and other NATO countries tell us that. Buying the US Space Command in Greenland is the first move in an international game of Monopoly.

This will also effect entire industries, education and training will all have to be re-imagined in the light of what it means to be uncompetitive in the age of AI. Kai-Fu Lee in his book; AI Super-Power states that Artificial Intelligence;

“Won’t happen all at once. The complete AI revolution will take a little time and will ultimately wash over us in a series of four waves; internet AI, business AI, perception AI and autonomous AI. Each of these waves harness AI power in a different way, disrupting different sections and weaving artificial intelligence deeper into the fabric of our lives.”

Sounds great, but heres the thing; none of this has a sustainable energy-model, let alone an affordable one, and if you think thats not important living in the heat dome of the Anthropocene, then you haven’t been paying attention, because the whole AI Ponzi is predicated on looking the other way towards the AGI horizon we can never reach and away from the net-zero horizon we can reach before death-con 3 degrees over pre-industrial planetary extinction event. That’s the real race we should be concerned about. AGI is just another forever-war hyper-object and distraction!

Windmills, solar and renewables may solve the net-zero human energy problem, but AI will require an industrial scale, non-polluting power source that keeps data-centres running, and requires massive new infrastructure for nuclear power supply. In other words; turning our planet into a AI-Utopia will require turning it into a nuclear dumpster and finding room for its fissile-waste for thousands of years. Nobody tells you that. And here’s what else they don’t tell you;

The implementation of a Uyghur surveillance police state is already well underway according to NYTimes reporter and ex-Public defender Elizabeth Daniel Vasquez;

“The NYPD is building a vast, hidden repositories of data it collects on everyone in the city, with no clear boundaries on how it can be used. As cities across the country follow their lead.”

Notice the word “hidden”, she goes on to say;

“Unlike previous surveillance methods, new digital tools allow law enforcement to conduct surveillance persistently, universally at an unimaginable scale. They can do so with no special permission, no oversight and no advance planning.”

Once your inside this digital labyrinth, it is almost impossible to get out, with no access to Freedom of Information requests, we are all at the mercy of an autonomous system of data collection, which is getting ever bigger. Think automated phone calls where you never get to speak with someone. Many police jurisdictions are now fully integrated with fusion-centres; “which maintains a unified database linking surveillance cameras, license plates and police files.” And under DOGE, all government agencies are now breaking down internal Chinese-walls specifically erected to ensure privacy and prevent unauthorized access. She states;

“Between Federal data maintained by IRS, the social security administration, the centres for Medicare and Medicaid services and department of Veterans Affairs. Aggregating these intentionally separated data sources not only reduces their security but also but also allows for instant reconstruction of our private lives, with few or no rules on who will have access to it or how it will be used.”

If you think these breaches of our data are unintentional or will be reversed by the next administration, then you should listen to California Governor Gavin Newsom Twitter that makes clear he believes there will will not be an election in 2028, something that should have been clear from the January 6th insurrection.

Make no mistake, this is a global effort without a stated purpose and behind the vale of secrecy with one chilling effect; to harvest personal data and commodify us. Does anyone believe this information will not be given to intelligence and security services and private business with the highest bidders and future digital architecture for a global surveillance state? If so you should consider the case of Ellen Richardson who was refused entry at the US border because of her medical file, protected by privacy laws, was handed over to the department of Homeland Security without her knowledge or permission, because she once called a suicide help-line. Since when has depression been a criminal offence or calling for help a reportable one? Are artists like Van Gogh and Samuel Beckett who suffered lifelong depression now exposed to digital cancel culture?

Yasha Levine in his book Surveillance Valley states;

“These monopolistic oligarchy systems are a direct extension of the national security state and surveillance state. We’d like to draw a fine line between the private sector and public sector, but when you start to drill down into the relationships and into connections between state and these corporations, the line gets very, very fuzzy. You don’t know where one begins and the other ends. Yeah, its like a state-privacy oligarchy.”

Take the recent announcement that Oracle will be buying Tik-Tok from Byte-Dance. The NYTimes reports;

“Tik-Tok will be operated by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credential.”

What do you think that means, along with the future of our privacy data? Yasha Levine goes further;

“We’re being pushed in that direction and theres no real accountability. Silicone Valley is a very opaque industry. Its obviously private, we don’t know whats going on in there, we don’t really have any democratic power in these platforms at all. At the same time, they have completely merged and are even more merged now with the national security state, which is also completely opaque entity and force. Its the worst of both worlds, but its kind of a logical conclusion, I think, of the internet project.”

What is “the internet project”?

“The internet project was hardwired to be a surveillance tool from the start. The impetus was rooted not so much in the need to survive a nuclear attack but in the dark military arts of counterinsurgency and America’s fight against the perceived global spread of communism.”

The final wave of change will be the implementation of a cashless social credit system that connects our personal wealth and prosperity to our social behaviour, and will take longer or require an extraordinary event like a pandemic that necessitates a digital passport. President Trumps administration has been instrumental in preventing this last iteration of a cashless society by banning the imposition and research on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), although many countries like China and Europe are proceeding fast in that direction. More troubling is the Trump administrations interest in Tokenizing the Federal debt through stablecoins like Tether which would disrupt international trade and the dollar as a reserve currency.

None of the above operates under the precautionary principle and we must all do our due diligence to separate beneficial public interest from commercial and political manipulation and contrivance.

One thing has become clear from the proliferation of new studies of AI especially social media, that it rewires our brains reward-circuit to create dependency along with reductions in memory and increase in impulsivity, and is designed to do so by optimizing user engagement to create compulsive addictive patterns of behaviour. The design of the AI algorithms triggers dopamine responses that reinforce habitual use, especially in adolescents whose brains are still developing.

If it reminds us of the Tobacco companies in the 1950’s who deliberately spiked nicotine content of their cigarettes or food companies who increase high fructose corn-syrup in their products, should inform us of what unregulated markets can result in long term health care dependency, since we are still paying the price in lung cancer rates and non-alcoholic cirrhosis.

AI algorithms create addictive loops, increase psychological and behavioural dependency and reduce cognitive engagement and executive performance when overused by offloading cognitive tasks. If unregulated digital monopolies persist in predatory behaviour its not difficult to predict where these addictive algorithms will lead to long term healthcare burdens from dementia, ADD and ADHD and loss of productivity in a whole new generation of users.

AI is a solution in search of a problem, with nowhere to go except automation and surveillance, which will bring mass unemployment on an unimaginable scale and mass indoctrination as we see in Xinjiang Province with the Uyghur’s, both of which will herald the inauguration of a social credit system along with universal basic income to enforce compliance through virtue signalling. “You will own nothing and be happy”, according to the world economic forum President Klaus Schwab. This new AI state will exist outside the laws of supply and demand and democratic accountability, immunized from future competitive threats, and therefore like banks, will become an immovable leviathans created for the sole purpose of being too-big-to-fail, and never fulfill its imaginary potential of AGI or Kurzweil’s Singularity, because it was never intended to do so. It will be just like the billions poured into cold-fusion that was never meant to succeed or the billions poured into cancer and AIDS research that was always intended for Universities, private research labs and academic book tours.

When the last Greek soldier finished decimating Troy nobody could have thought it would also be the end of the Bronze-Age. And when the last of the Roman Emperors replaced civilian government throughout the empire with it military, who would have thought it would be the end of Western Civilization? And now we are rapidly replacing a civilian work-force and government with automation. Jane Jacobs in her book, ‘Dark Age Ahead” states;

“During a Dark Age, the mass amnesia of survivors becomes permanent and profound. The previous way of life slides into an abyss of forgetfulness, almost as decisively as if it had never existed.”

Doesn’t that describe the Brexit vote perfectly? The switch from climate change to Artificial Intelligence is already well underway with massive oligarchy funded PR machines and their politicians. It is the greatest bait-n-switch operation in history, but it is also the last decision we will make to protect our human agency. Martin Rees in his book “Our Final Century” writes;

“Earth itself may endure, but it will not be humans who cope with the scorching of our planet, nor even perhaps with the exhaustion of Earth’s resources.”

Between AI and a livable climate we have chosen to be frogs in a frying pan. Maybe we were never meant to have either!