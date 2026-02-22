“GPT-5.3 Codex is our first model that was instrumental in creating itself. The Codex team used early versions to debug its own training, manage its own deployment, and diagnose test results and evaluations.” Sam Altman

“AI models will become substantially smarter than almost all humans at almost all tasks.” Dario Amoidei

“I am no longer needed for the actual technical work of my job.” Why does this software engineer say this and why is it so important?Because AI is writing its own code. This was not meant to happen for another decade. Our jobs were protected like Moore’s Law and Javons’ Paradox, where AI improves every 2-4 months and gives us enough time to adjust, before the next level of coding. But with the arrival of GPT-5.3 and Anthropic Opus-4.6, that buffer has now gone, and its going to have significant impact on our lives;

“AI systems will impact your health, your work, your finances, your kids, your parents, your public services and your human rights, if they haven’t already.” Code Dependent.

Make no mistake, the future has arrived and its not benign!

The vast majority of us work paycheque to paycheque, so were not influencers and not in a position to affect social outcomes, we vote and hope the outcome benefits our future. But what if our politicians and leaders are also passengers along for the ride, then who’s steering the boat? “The power of AI is concentrated in the hands of a few companies, who hold all the cards.” Code Dependent

Does anyone believe Donald Trump is the grand chess-master behind Project 2025 or is it the billionaires he surrounds himself with? He’s a transactional President caught in the Faustian-grip of his own greed. Whilst we are all being sucked into the AI rabbit hole. Does anyone believe we will have free and fair mid-terms, as FBI agents storm Fulton County with subpoena’s for voting-rolls and Kristi Noem making ominous statements; “we need to make sure the right people are voting.” What do you think their looking for? You need look no further than Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago dinner guest, misogynist and White supremacist Nick Fuentes states; “The No.1 political enemy in America is women.” Yikes! What does he mean by that? “Women get sent to the gulags.” How many women, born with their family name yet vote with their married name? The voting rolls will show that and trump will declare foul! Double Yikes!

Are you starting to see the big picture, and we plebs are not in the frame. Or as Mark Carney puts it; “if your not at the table then your on the menu.” Triple Yikes, game, set and match!

We’ve entered a rabbit-hole since the last election and only a few select billionaires know whats on the other side, but Artificial Intelligence is key to understanding what is happening because they have invested so much in it, yet it remains a Rube Goldberg machine to most voters;

“Our blindness to how AI system s work means we can’t properly comprehend when they go wrong or inflict harm-particularly on vulnerable people.” Madhumita Murgia

Do you really think Oracle is going to be lost down the sink-hole of debt or bankruptcy, or any of the other Magnificent-7? Hint; they all have nuclear fallout bunkers in New Zealand and many have followed Jeff Bezos and cashed-in a $1 billion of shares as a contingency fund. But the most important card they hold is a get-out-of-jail-free card. Do you remember the scene in Patriot Games when Harrison Ford confronts his CIA colleague with the proof of his criminal complicity, and his colleague opens his safe and produces a letter signed by the president; “Do you have one of these Jack?” he mockingly asks. Well, on December 11 2025 President Trump signed such an Executive Order ensuring a national policy for Artificial Intelligence, called; “Eliminating State Law Obstruction of Artificial Intelligence Policy.” In other words any state that writes laws to regulate AI will be challenged by the Federal Government at all levels. Did you really think The Magnificent-7 would invest trillions in AI with an uncertain guarantee of success? Former Representative Marjory Taylor Green explains the end-game;

“I have been saying this for months now, they are going to make AI data centres critical infrastructure and I oppose it along with Federal government insuring it. This means you will never be able to get rid of the AI data centres built near you that causes energy prices to rise.”

Ask yourself why would the Government federalize AI under National Security and insure it? Why is AI so important for national security? Well, nothing so far. But thats like the man who jumps out of the 20th floor and says “everything is good, so far.” What is AI’s real unstated purpose that would bring it under the aegis of National Security? Ex-public defender Elizabeth Daniel Vasquez explains in the NYTimes;

“The NYPD is building a vast hidden repository of data it collects of everyone in the city, with no clear boundaries on how it is to be used. As cities across the country follow their lead.”

Notice the word “hidden”, then couple it with the words, “so far”.

She goes on to say;

“Unlike previous surveillance methods, new digital tools allow law enforcement to conduct surveillance persistently, universally at an unimaginable scale. they can do so with no special permission, no oversight and no advance planning.”

Did you get that? “Universal, persistent surveillance on an unimaginable scale.” What is another word for that? Surveillance State or more accurately described by Shoshana Zuboff; Surveillance Capitalism. Is that whats waiting for us on the other side of the rabbit hole?

Currently police keep this information in fusion-centres which can be challenged with FOI searches and are limited by energy demands and memory capacity, a problem which data centres would solve. Suppose AI were to control voting through IQ codes at polling stations and banks and doctors require ID passports, and you need to protect this information in a national register in “registered data centres”? That would make the need to Federalize all data centres a necessity. What if all the off-grid information at fusion centres can be held at these federal data centres under Presidential aegis, like the one they’re building under East Wing of the White House, at a cost of over $300 million and rising, using the same architects and security clearances they used to rebuild WTC after 911? The Supreme Court, no less, gave Presidential permission to break the law “in the course of his duties.” So a data-centre under the White House is the perfect SCOTUS “get-around” for black-ops that require plausible deniability as a place to hold legally questionable data without subpoena or FOI, protected by National Security. Nixon would have loved that kind immunity! Now we can see why AI started with CODING;

“The AI labs made a deliberate choice. They focused on making AI great writing code. If AI can write code, it can help build the next version of itself. A smarter version, which writes better code, which builds an even smarter version. Making AI great at coding was the strategy that unlocks everything else. Thats why they did it first. My job started changing before yours not because they were targeting software engineers, it was just a side effect. They’ve now done it. And they’re moving on to everything else.” Matt Schumer, Software Engineer

We are entering an age of “rupture” according to Mark Carney, not transition, and we are down a dark rabbit hole we cannot see past. But if we put it all together, we might imagine a big picture which emerges, as the President castigates the Supreme Court who voted down his tariffs; For example the US Federal debt is now $38 billion and over 100% GDP, costing more than the military, social security or Medicare and a substantial drag on the economy for tax cuts for the rich, who own AI.

What if the treasury could use Stable Coins to buy the national debt using a fractional Gold reserve and Tokenize all government assets, like National forests, highways, railways and commons. Something along the lines China is doing with BRIC’s and CBDC’s? What if the Fed could issue passport ID’s supported by IQ-codes for entry into doctors or lawyers offices or voting areas. What if you needed a social credit score to get into shopping malls or libraries or obtain mortgages and pay for it with an administrative fee like you do for driving licenses? This would change the financial basis of AI from a subscription service into a regressive tax-fee everyone has to pay that covers the cost of resources and exorbitant energy for data centres. This would, in effect, socialize the enormous costs of data centres whilst privatizing the profits for a few mega corporations; a new Federal Reserve 2.0!

“Power is concentrated in the hands of a few companies, who hold all the cards.” ‘CODE dependent.

This would put the Federal Government in charge of who’s voting through the back-door using social credit scores? It would also put them in charge of all your data. What Nick Couldry and Ulises Mejias in their book,The Cost of Connection, calls;

“The data colonizing of human life and appropriating it for Capitalism.”

Wow! Can you see the size of this meteor thats about to crash into us? Perfect for a transactional President caught in the gravity-well of his own greed. But what about us, the plebs? What about AI replacing our jobs and livelihoods? Remodelling the entire economic model of supply and demand without the need for labour. Automation removes labour and replaces it with 24/7 continuous productivity, no holidays or sick leave, that rewards capital investment, R&D and ROI with 100% return. Wow!

Skilled labour is just collateral damage, and AI is a bait-an-switch operation masking its real purpose; appropriating human data for profit is equivalent of stealing our lives and making us pay our own incarceration. Our way of life will be gone permanently.

Yes, new jobs will be created, but most will be gig-workers with long hours non-vocational, soul destroying with no benefits and others who’s jobs are dependent upon AI itself;

“The development of of AI tends to be secretive and opaque; there are no exact numbers of how many workers participate globally in the industry, but the figure is in the millions and, if trends continue at their current rate, their number will expand dramatically.” “Feeding the Machine.”

They will be low-skill workers in third-world countries where population are growing like Africa and the Middle East. For example, content workers for Meta who work in dismal condition processing 500 to 1,000 tickets a day, and much of it disturbing and graphic images of suicides, torture, rape and car accidents with mutilated bodies;

“Most of us are damaged psychologically, some have attempted suicide, some of our spouses have left us and we can’t get them back.” Nairobi, content moderator. “Feeding the Machine”

AI and their algorithms will become ubiquitous and indistinguishable from reality, already in movies, media and news, which we rely for accuracy and truth, but more ominously our criminal justice, in ways we cannot predict. For example programming criminal minority demographics into AI security systems in banks and grocery stores, rather than real observations a store detective might make.

“The way in which algorithms have been introduced into society has caused erosion of our individual feelings of autonomy, but also a diminishing of the power and agency of those we trust as experts-transfiguring ur society.” CODE Dependent.

Imagine needing a Q-code to enter a building, a school, a library, a park, a bank, a court room, a swimming pool, a dentist, a lawyer- you can fill-in your own caveats. But Congress would never authorize such legislation, right? Not under normal circumstances. But what if there was a stock market crash, or war or pandemic. This is not a hypothetical; the State of Hawaii is already preparing and drafting legislation allowing the governor to authorize unwarranted searches of private property, cancellation of Habeas corpus and involuntary quarantines. Yikes!

We saw with the Canadian Truckers where the government froze bank accounts even for those daring to send funds. We’ve seen banks that can now legally force “buy-ins” using customers own account balances, if the banks are in trouble. Its a whole new world on the other side of the rabbit hole. AI is not the point of AI, it is the creation of a digital panopticon hidden behind a Rube Goldberg machine to confuse and play with our minds. But if you look past the tariffs and theatricals and ruthless ICE tactics, and shocking Epstein pedophiles that monopolize our news cycles; AI is a simple colonization of human data for profit. The red-lights are flashing and all the experts are telling us that AI has reached a critical-mass for self-replication, improvement and self-actualization. 2026 is not just another year of AI, it is Orwell’s 1984 2.0 for the 21st century, and beyond!