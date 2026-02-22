Geoffrey’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Froggie's avatar
Froggie
8h

So few listening, even fewer writing about it. They have AI do it for them - to achieve a balanced and grammatically correct email.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geoffrey Newton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture