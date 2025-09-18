“The teenage brain may in fact be briefly insane.” Barbara Strauch- The Primal Teen

“I hate the word empathy.” Charlie Kirk

Put these two sentences together and you get tragedy or triumph, and the only thing separating them is justice. Where do we get justice from, and where would we be without it, other than the jungle. Our brains work in binary opposition between self-survival versus group survival, and justice is the only thing holding the line, so we had better start understanding each other in order to navigate our future together.

Tyler Robinson, the 22 year-old accused killer of Charlie Kirk has been described by peers as “very intelligent”, and the NYTimes as a “stellar student” with a university scholarship and electrical apprenticeship, and by all accounts a taciturn manner and disposition, but he had one glaring flaw, he was addicted to social media, with a growing interest in its darker corners, and tunnel-vision it engenders. Hours on the internet can add up to years without actual contact with people you communicate with each day, a virtual friendship full of empty social calories, adrift in digital space, away from companionship and bereft of empathy. One friend said he had daily contact but; “had not seen him in years.” How do we put this stellar student and dark internet prowler together?

Alek Minassian got up one morning and drove his truck down a crowded street full of pedestrians, killing 10 and Judge Ann Malloy declared this to be; “the act of a reasoning mind”, but is that true? Investigators found the 25 year-old was part of a dark web INCEL community of misogyny and hate, who encouraged him to carry out his heinous crime and bring attention to their cause. Can we say their encouragement was not complicit?

Adam Lanza walked into his school at Sandy Hook and murdered 20 of his fellow students and the 20 year-old was described as a loner. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold were loners too, addicted to DOOM and Mortal Kombat, video games that reward players for killing and murder. Sewell Setzer, a 14 year-old youth, committed suicide after an obsessive relationship with his AI-Chatbot. Is his AI Chatbot responsible for his death?

Michigan latchkey parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, preferred to tech their 14 year-old son Ethan to use a gun rather than homework, and left their guns unlocked and ignored his violent drawings of fellow students that his teachers brought to their attention, and were convicted of involuntary manslaughter when their son walked into his school and killed four of his classmates and injured 7 others. Are parents guilty for the crimes of their children?

What all of these tragedies have in common is social media and loners who use it as a substitute for life. Utah Governor Spencer Cox states;

“Social media is a cancer on our society. Go out and touch grass.”

Dr. Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist at Berkeley University, California, who wrote Dopamine Nation states:

“The smart phone is the modern day hypodermic needle, delivering digital dopamine 24/7 for a wired generation.”

She goes on to explain:

“We have passed a kind of abundance set-point where we went beyond meeting our basic needs, that we may actually be changing our brain chemistry such that we are in a dopamine deficit state.”

What does she mean by passing an abundance set-point?

Dopamine anticipates rewards but reinforced dopamine creates skills and both operate as binary opposites between self-survival and self-interest separated by contingency. Our legacy brain controls both survival and contingency, whereas our social brain controls prosperity through skills. But heres the problem; our legacy brain has a head start and is fully formed at birth, whereas our social brain is altricial.

Remember the picture of new born fawns who have to learn to run and keep up with the herd, whilst clearing amniotic fluid from their newly opened eyes. Survival comes first, the we can feel abundance, which is the synergy of nurture and love. But left to our own devices we will never feel abundance, because there is an energy ceiling necessary for delayed gratification to acquire skills, social cues and behaviour necessary for social intelligence. Our children’s altricial-arc is not a sliding-scale, its a quantum leap. But where do we get social intelligence from? We get it from a Devils bargain called rites-of-passage. DMX in his book EARL states;

“I remember I fell into this heavy crush on a girl. I don’t remember her name, I just remember getting this sick feeling in my stomach. If I was older, I would probably have realized what that feeling meant, but at ten years old, I had no idea of sex.”

Notice the feeling of sexual arousal is not pleasant , its visceral, but he will learn to change that into pleasure, and this is the transubstantiation of wine-into-water, a teenagers brain does converting emotions into feelings using neural-synchrony embedded in our lived-experience. We never say to a loved-one; I have emotions for you. We always say; I have feelings for you. Which tells us their is an energy barrier between our legacy brain and social brain that must be overcome or succumbed. For example, people with PTSD cannot contextualize their trauma. They simply cannot convert their emotions to the higher valency of feelings of a lived-experience, which is the entire purpose of our brain, to convert experience into social intelligence to acquire skills.

But how do we convert visceral raw emotions into lived-experiences- good or bad? We use an inner-voice called gut-feelings, a sub-rosa narrator and navigator of our emotions, but this is acquired not given. Our brain is a Stradivarius, we must learn how to use.

Our gut-feelings are cross-talk between our enteric nervous system (ENS) and CNS, using the vagus-nerve, hooked-up to our brains insular during gestation, which gives us an inner voice from introspection that gets louder as we move towards puberty where it gives us an intuitive theory-of-mind, and becomes the silent voice we hear in our heads. DMX states;

“There was a voice in my head louder and more powerful than anything I had ever heard before, and it wouldn’t stop yelling.”

The purpose of this voice to to help navigate emotions into feelings for social intelligence, and we do this by seeding our amygdala with oxytocin through bedtimes stories from mother, and rites-of-passage as a teenager, which lateralizes the brain for skills and agency. DMX in his book EARL states;

“My mother rarely let me stay at my grandmothers for more than a weekend, but me, Collie and Buzzy made sure we made the most of our time together playingb Truth or Dare. I was always the double dare man, constantly challenging the two of them to try something crazier or more dangerous.”

Rites-of-passage up-regulates myelination of our PFC and converts our passions into reinforced dopamine for skills and agency that increases the production of Von Economo neurons that embed neural-synchrony into narrative to produce empathy. Von Economo neurons are the neural-currency of empathy, the price we must pay for community.

Empathy allows language to bootstrap our legacy brain to our social brain through narrative that creates confidence, belief, social intelligence and a soul. Cultural anthropologist and biologist Margaret Rappaport in her book; The Emergence of religion has likened our precuneus to the soul because it contains the crown jewels of our aspirational-self that connects to the world through religion as an empathy murmuration-field that enriches experiences through; greater than the sum of its parts-gestalt called synaptic-synergy necessary for health-span and agency by increasing our precuneus at the expense of the amygdala. This is the binary opposition we struggle and fight each day. Do we keep climbing to new heights or look down and fear we might fall?

Failure to shrink our amygdala means that, although we are fee from Plato’s Cave, we are a captive of the Prisoner’s Dilemma, as Rousseau explains;

“Man is born free, but bis everywhere in chains.”

We can never feel abundance when we wander through a forest, watch a sunset or look into the eyes of a loved-one and see their soul. People who cannot contextualize their lived-experience are altricial-lite. Think Donald Trump who NYTimes writer Thomas Friedman describes as; “a man fueled by grudges and grievances”, who has everything, yet is satisfied by nothing. He is without an abundance set-point and therefore no ability to see beyond himself. Now think of Sir Issac Newton as altricial-heavy, who saw an apple fall and devised the Universal Laws of Motion that enriched the zeitgeist and introduced scientific rigour to the cultural-enterprise through reciprocal altruism; the opposite of self-survival!

Altricial-heavy requires person-to-person contact. A mothers touch, a fathers advice, a teachers wisdom, a peer groups values. Talk creates an interpersonal space for growth and empathy through neural-synchrony. Games and sports create eye-to-hand coordination skills we can use for a lifetime. Eye-to-eye contact creates a peripersonal cue-space for rapid myelination of our social brain for skills, that keeps 150 trillion synapses connected for social intelligence, health span, wisdom and curiosity using synaptic-synergy that powers agency.

But these attributes are not stand-alone or inherited, they are acquired from our social milieu that allows us to use skills for personal gain in return for cultural assets. Authors leaves books and poetry for social enrichment, architects leave the Sistine Chapel for inspiration, scientists give us critical thinking, athletes leave records to reach and overcome, priests and philosophers enrich the soul and teachers creates minds. This isn the virtuous circle of an empowering zeitgeist that embeds the eternal verities inside our cultural-enterprise that we live or die by. But if this is the rosy picture, we all know its darker doppelganger!

“Words are not violence.” If this is true then culture is a suicide pact, think Charles Manson. Words are everything, they are the gift that keeps giving, the thing-in-itself we call consciousness from the Mariana Trench of our parietal language network.They motivate, inspire, conspire and are the only thing holding us together. We are 8 billion souls who, for the most part, don’t know each other, other than the words we speak and what they convey. Scientists call this conveyance neural-synchrony, which conveys empathy, the brick and mortar of community and eucharist we celebrate each day.

Do you remember your mother reading a bedtime story where you and your siblings were transported to another world of fantasy and excitement? Words are far more than just stories, they are a murmuration-field we call religion, like the ten commandments, that binds us together and holds the tabernacle of good-faith that can send us to the moon as JFK did, or start global conflicts or stop them, and maintain a cold-war for over half-century, or they can be a magic carpet to a new destination as Churchill inspired in the midst of global conflagration, or Leonardo’s renaissance or Newton and Locke’s enlightenment. Which is it? What do we want? Darkness or light, because we cant have both inspiration and bigotry? Bigotry is not free, it has a destination and price to pay.

If we want prosperity for our children then we have to pay the price of nurturing empathy that enables them to use social intelligence for growth and provide education and nutrition through Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. We have to encourage positive engagement with peer groups through competition, friendship, mentorship and reciprocal altruism, or they become hate-machines bereft of social conscious, adrift in digital-space and anchorless without a soul, like beached whales.

This is what she means by an abundance set-point; moving beyond our biological-needs towards an aspirational horizon we can never reach.