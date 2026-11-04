“AI could become our greatest tool for advancing knowledge, health and prosperity, and yet one of the most dangerous inventions in history.” Professor Rama Patel, McMaster University.

Has Artificial Intelligence opened a Pandoras Box?

“I believe much of the disorder and unreason of the twenty-first century is a direct consequence of the fading of the written word and the colonization of our culture by addictive screens.” The New Dark Ages by James Marriott

What does he mean? Cognitive neuroscientist Stanislas Dahaene explains;

“Learning to read thickens your corpus callosum, which is the information highway that connects left and right hemispheres of your brain.”

In a recent NYTimes article, AI podcaster Dwarkish Patel speculates; “Its not obvious to me that (AI) is not sentient.”

Which begs the question, how are we sentient? How do we think and act with an embodied sense of presence? Consider the following statement;

“We like to think that we created language, but this is back to front. Language created us.” Super Cooperators, Dr. Martin Nowak

What does Dr. Nowak, an evolutionary biologist mean by that strange statement? We’ve always assumed language is an ongoing part of our evolution, but what of its a co-evolution which terraforms our ancestral legacy brain/ Dr. Nowak explains;

“Natural selection actually opposes cooperation in a basic Prisoner’s Dilemma. At its heart, natural selection undermines our ability to work together.”

Where does Artificial Intelligence fit in?

Given that we are in the middle of an unprecedented, explosive, unhindered, unregulated growth of an exponential data acquisition device that models human neural networks, should we be concerned?

Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize winner credited with creating AI is telling us that we may be driving our own extinction. At the same time the owner of the richest corporation in human history NVIDIA is telling us to proceed full speed ahead. Who is correct? Perhaps a better question is;

How do we re-engineer Artificial Intelligence to fit into our social contract?

Consider the statement by social anthropologist, Professor Bruce Bradley which gives us valuable insight into who and what we are;

“I’m willing to bet there would be no consciousness on this planet if we didn’t have flakable rocks.”

Think about that statement from a man who studies ancient societies. he is saying that consciousness is connected to an object outside of us, whereas natural selection is connected to the threat response inside of us. A threat response is a stress-reflex, a flakable rock is a grasp-reflex.

What connects them both is a natural propensity that bypasses and precedes conscious processing. What differentiates them is survival versus agency.

We use the stress-reflex for survival and the grasp-reflex for agency. Nobody can look at a three-pointer from basketball legend Steph Curry and not understand that are looking at human excellence.

Both the stress-reflex and grasp-reflex use the same neurobiological substate of the readiness-potential that bypasses conscious thought, but more crucially the stress-reflex is a bottom-up survival instinct, whereas the agency is a top-down intuition. Instinct is innate whereas intuition requires consciousness. This is the Janus-faced paradox of human nature.

If consciousness is a co-evolution alongside survival, then agency is the gold standard by which everything else, including AI, must be judged. AI is not a stand-alone tool that increases productivity, instead it is a data acquisition device that turns information into algorithms as a cognitive tool inside a skills and information culture.

Consciousness is our first step outside of the survival business, and agency is our first step inside a culture. Dr. Harari states;

“The moment the first hunter gatherers set foot on an Australian beach was the moment that Homo Sapiens climbed to the top rung in the food chain.”

We can date that “moment” from cave etchings at Madjedbebe in Queensland Australia 50,000 years ago. But why does Dr. Harari give it such prominence? Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods explain;

“What allowed us to thrive while other humans went extinct was a kind of cognitive superpower; a particular type of friendliness called cooperative communication.”

Where did our creativity, human intelligence and ability to cooperate come from? Harvard language professor Steven Pinker in his book; “The Stuff of Thoughts” states;

“To think is to grasp metaphor.”

Notice the word “grasp”. Grasping flakable rocks and grasping metaphor is the core of our cultural enterprise. Steven Pinker explains;

“Human intelligence with its capacity to think of an unlimited number of abstract thoughts, evolved out of primate circuitry for coping with the physical and social world, augmented by the capacity to extend these circuits to new domains by metaphorical abstraction.”

How did we get this amazing capacity for abstraction, to use metaphor as a “cognitive-glue” to think-about-thinking, which is the job of metacognition and sine qua non for agency.

Skull endocasts from Neanderthal are flat compared to Sapiens which are globular in the very area needed for self-prospectus, agency and metacognition. In other words Sir Issac Newton could “see” the Universal Gravitational Constant in a falling apple, whereas Neanderthal would see just a falling apple. Neuroscientist Margaret Rappaport explains;

“It appears that Neanderthal did not master a conception of space, as modern humans do quite easily.”

Metacognition is the “invisible-hand” of a culture unique to Sapiens that allowed language to terraform the ancestral legacy-brain into an assembly-line for cultural enterprise.

In his book; How Language was began, Professor Daniel Everett describes the sojourn of our ancient ancestor Homo Erectus out of Africa 2 million years ago as hunter gatherers travelling 10 miles a day for a million years across Europe, Asia and down into Indonesia ended up on the island of Flores looking across the Lombok sea to smoke stakes over the horizon in Australia, a million years ago. Frank Wilson in his book; The Hand explains;

“Language became a technical necessity when tool use and the world wide migration of Homo Erectus required information exchange between individuals and groups.”

Homo Erectus had walked across three continents and in doing so doubled the size of the brain using brain derived neurotrophic hormone (BDNH), but this caused its own problem. Dr, Harari in his book “Sapiens” explains;

“An upright gait required narrower hips, constricting the birth canal, and this just when babies heads were getting bigger. Death by childbirth became a major hazard.”

There you have it. A babies brain is restricted by the female pelvic-aperture which also restricted energy availability, because neurons are not designed to store a lot of energy, that is why the brain consumes 20% of energy intake with only 2% body mass.

Lets call this brain expansion of Homo Erectus the walking neurogenesis which ended when Erectus landed on the Indonesian Islands looking over the Lombok sea at smoke stakes from forest fires in Australia 850,000 years ago. And it is here where we see an amazing metamorphosis of hunter gatherers into what Dr. Harari calls; “wandering bands of storytelling Sapiens.” But that leaves us with a bigger mystery, Dr. Harari explains;

“The island of Flores was colonized as far back as 850,000 years ago, yet they were unable to venture into the open sea…….. until 45,000 years ago when Sapiens developed the first seafaring societies.”

Notice that Erectus mutated into Sapiens before making this journey. It wasn’t just a simple matter of waiting for accumulated knowledge. Why did it take 800,000 years to travel just 2000 miles across the Lombok Straits to Australia, when hunter gatherers had travelled across three continents in the same time. Dr. Harari describes the crossing;

“The journey of the first humans to Australia is one of the most important events in history, at least as important as Columbus journey to America or the Apollo 11 expedition to the moon.”

He’s comparing this journey to the moon landings. And he’s right to do so! Remember, we had hit the birth-canal pelvic limit, and more importantly, entropy limit of hunter gatherers brain using only APOE4 as the only lipid source causing early dementia, so the journey across the Wallace Line to Australia was also a cognitive barrier.

How did we exceed the cognitive barrier by crossing a sea barrier?

Well, we cheated, we mutated our way out, but we also used a piece of magic, or more precisely, a legerdemain that gave us access to a highly enriched but unstable energy source called OXPHOS that gave us the energy to terraform our hunter gatherer legacy-brain as scaffolding for a new social-brain of synapses, not neurons. William Von Hippel in his book, The Social Leap explains;

“Division of labour created a new golden age for our ancestors, enabling the outcome of our joint activities to be much more than the sum of our individual efforts. With division of labour groups had emergent properties.”

There you have it. Crossing the Wallace Line into Australia was a group effort required for maritime skills of navigation using stars, oars and sails for locomotion, meteorology, forestry, carpentry and waterproofing materials, enough provisions and food and most of all an over-the-horizon belief that land existed out of immediate sight by creating a narrative-bridge into the unknown with a shared-vision and mental landscape. In other words they had a theory-of-mind, a joint belief and collective unconscious of imagination reinforced by a narrative social-brain that imposed order and hierarchy on their surroundings for skills and agency.

This is why Dr. Harari calls this journey one of our greatest achievements, because the humans who stepped foot on an Australian beach at Madjedbebe 45,000 years ago, had to organize themselves into a group, they were no longer hunter gatherers; their island paradise was full of fruit, wild animals, sea fish and fresh water. They were surrounded by abundance and without the need to forage there was selective pressure to change, and their APOE4 gene mutated into APOE3 and APOE2 giving them longevity and access to high entropy OXPHOS energy. They could relax and spend time on a beach looking over the horizon at smoke stacks in the distance and tell stories and think-about-thinking. Dr. Antonio Damasio explains;

“Feelings emerged in evolution one half step ahead of consciousness.”

The island of abundance was the crucible for the co-evolution between language and biology as a critical-mass between thought and feelings, that converts the hunter-gatherers into “super co-operators” and “storytellers” using division-of-labour with its emergent properties of shared belief, reciprocal altruism and metacognition was born inside the chrysalis of a social-brain which terraformed our legacy-brain into a gestalt of group skills organized as a cultural enterprise for maritime travel, which is the beginning of modern man; reorganizing our grasp-reflex into a weapons, tools and habitat causality-machine for agency over survival.

Is Artificial Intelligence turning us into an algorithmic culture?

Are we playing with fire, and my next essay in this series; Our Janus brain; Agency versus Exigency, and next essay; AI versus EI, and final essay; Singularity; the final destination!