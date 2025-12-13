Photo by Brey on Unsplash

“By the end of the decade, by 2030, if we don’t have extraordinarily capable models that do things that we ourselves cannot do, I’d be very surprised.” Sam Altman CEO OpenAI

“Currently the world is on track to be 2.7 degrees hotter than preindustrial baseline by 2100.” Climate Action Tracker (CAT)

These two prognostications will determine our future, but they also take us down vastly different paths to reach the same goal; a sustainable biosphere. The first is optimism personified, whilst the second is a relentless and ever tightening grip that puts us between a rock and a hard place, squeezing 8 billion people into a thin strip of land, surrounded by ever rising oceans and ever increasing populations. The Economist magazine sums it up;

“A rise of 3 degrees centigrade in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels by 2100 would be disastrous. Its effects would be felt differently around the world, but nowhere would be immune. Prolonged heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather events could become common and severe.”

The above quote is a decade old, yet everything is unfolding as predicted, and worse because we made some bad assumptions, for example;

a) We had enough time to fix the problem by changing to renewables.

b) Tipping-points don’t happen in smooth frictionless transitions.

c) We forgot the elephant in the room-every, rising sea-levels!

8 billion people live on a sliver of just 30% land, the rest is water. This is the simple yet inescapable math of climate change set against the relentless force of technological change, and both have the same price tag but different global consequences.

A forlorn women sits on the front steps of her stilted home in the small community of Lafitte, Louisiana. Sandra Rojas is 69 and pondering her future were the value of her home decreases as global warming increases, and cost of her home insurance has now become unaffordable at $8,312, which has more than doubled over the past four years as insurance companies moved out of her state, and she may soon become uninsurable whilst her house becomes un-sellable and her home-loan unreliable . To Sandra Rojas global warming is no hoax, its a living nightmare that began with hurricane Rita in 2005. To Democrat Peter Hubbard his victory for a lowly public office of energy regulator, came as a complete surprise in a Red State, where the dream of a glittering AI future has locked horns with its darker reality; affordability!

We cannot create new lands or live submerged whilst the oceans keep rising. Yet it has been oceans which absorb over 90% of heat that has saved us from wet-bulb temperatures and greenhouse-effects. The oceans have absorbed the extra heat-trapping gas emissions that destroyed the coral reefs and ice in polar regions, that no longer reflects sunlight. But Anthropocene warming of the oceans is now in full reverse, and 2023 was the hottest ocean temperature ever recorded, producing the category-5 hurricane Melissa over Jamaica with 185 mile an hour winds causing $5 billion of damage, leaving residents like Sherlette Wheelan homeless; “my house is like a rubbish heap, completely gone.” Couple this with the loss of ice and albedo, creating massive ecological feed-back loops. Maggie Paul should know, she’s sitting in room #207 of the Aspens Suites Hotel, with her daughter, homeless, driven from their ancestral village in Kipnuk, Alaska, after Typhon Halong wiped it out. Unknown to them their village, although is six miles away from the ocean, is sitting on permafrost which is now melting fast as the warmer Caribbean waters reach Alaska, releasing heat trapping gases that cause Typhoon’s now decimating much of northern Alaska, where Donald Trump approved a $27 million FEMA Federal disaster declaration and at the same time opened vast tracks of coastal regions for oil exploration and drilling, further exacerbating the exposure of 144 villages across the entire Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta to climate change, but the effects would be global according to the NYTimes;

“The consequences for climate would be far reaching; frostier winters for Britain, stronger hurricanes in Eastern United States and perhaps most troubling, shifts in then rain belts that feed people across Africa, South America and Asia.”

In the southern polar region, the antarctic has more than 200 feet of water stored as ice. That is now reversing fast and hanging over us like the Sword of Damocles. According to glaciologist Gino Casassa, head of the Chilean Antarctic Institute;

“Antarctic glacial melt is advancing faster than ever before in recorded history. Based upon current trends, sea levels will be up 13 feet by 2100.”

Make no mistake, 13 feet rise in sea levels is enough to sink every port city, disrupt all supply-chains, cause global famines and diseases, and create millions of climate refugees. If you thought we were having migrant problems before, its nothing to what we will have by mid-century., along with political disruptions demanding authoritarian solutions, constantly declaring “emergency powers” as if they were magic potions against global warming, in stead of making it worse. For example, polar regions are melting four-times faster than the rest of the planet, and the antarctic more so, causing real concerns about the break down of the Gulf Stream and the Atlantic Meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), that prevents Europe becoming Siberia.

Polar regions have now become the focus of the world’s existential tipping-points and paradoxically a new Cold-War for resources between China and America, with China controlling renewables and U.S. by far the largest oil and gas producer. Western Antarctica has the doomsday glacier Thwaites, the size of Florida, 80-miles wide, that if dislodged according to recent reports in the New Scientist;

“The AMOC would weaken for several hundred years, but then recover over the next 3,000 years.”

Imagine living in Siberia for the next 3000 years? That’s what will happen if Thwaites breaks-free and locks-in more than 13 feet of water by 2100 and accelerates flooding of coastal cities, bringing global supply-chains to a complete halt, causing diseases like Cholera, dysentery and starvation with Wehrmacht like hyper-inflation. Don’t take my word, 450 polar scientists have acknowledged this unfolding catastrophe;

“If we don’t act and quickly, the melting Antarctica ice could cause catastrophic sea level rise around the globe within our lifetime.”

We forgot that albedo is eighth wonder of the world, carved out by natural geo-engineering that keeps our biosphere sustainable. And climate denialism is an exercise in magical thinking and cognitive dissonance, not seen since the sinking of the Titanic. A simple count of the life-boats on the Titanic would have told a casual observing the chilling truth, that there was only enough for first-class passengers. Similarly, the observation that we can no longer reverse climate change with renewables is where magical thinking allied to denialism gets you, by continuing to burn fossil fuels whilst ignoring the 38 billion tonnes of heat-trapping gases each year and rewarding it with corporate welfare. The renewable option has gone, replaced by an inconvenient truth fully illustrated by the Amazon rain forest, which has flipped from carbon-sink to emitter. The Economist Magazine tells us the stark and ominous truth;

“Cutting emissions is not enough. The world urgently needs to invest in adapting to the changing climate.”

AI-utopia versus Existential Climate Change

A recent McKinsey report estimates Artificial intelligence (AI) will cost; “$7 trillion in capital outlays by 2030.”, whilst COP30 in Belem estimated a figure of $1 trillion annually over the next decade to become net-zero. Both estimates are comparable but with vastly different outcomes, and both require considerable amounts of debt and resources. A recent MIT study by Norman Bashir states;

“By 2026 the electricity consumption of data centres is expected to approach 1,050 terawatt-hours.”

This is equivalent to nations like Japan and Russia. He goes on to say;

“The demand for new data centres cannot be met in a sustainable way. The pace at which companies are building new data centres means the bulk of electricity to power them must come from fossil fuel based power plants.”

Worse still, the report highlights the hidden black-hole in AI development missing from every conversation about AI;

“95% of AI pilots failed to deliver positive results.”

Imagine that! For all its hype, AI is more hope that reality, with only a 5% success rate, yet according to legal energy analyst, Professor Michael Veal;

“Data centres are in such high demand that by 2034, global energy consumption by data centres is expected to top 1,580 terawatt-hours, as much as used by all of India, the most populist country in the world.”

And this will have two major consequences; loss of venture capital as insurance premiums on default-swaps increase, and layoffs from over zealous executives acting on hype rather than results.

Now compare AI with investing in climate change, and 100% success in converting venture capital into profits from cheap renewable clean energy and training climate-engineers in jobs for life (sovereign employment). For example, Iceland will have net-zero emissions by 2040, and a resulting increase in jobs using geothermal and hydroelectric. Training a fleet of climate-engineers in maintenance and export of clean energy technologies to countries like Canada able to use it. The same can be said for other net-zero countries like Norway, Sweden, New Zealand and Costa Rica. More troubling, China is a global leader in cheap renewables to the global south and BRICS countries, along with generous financing terms for Belt and Road initiative. China is becoming indispensable in converting the planet to net-zero emissions wigth renewables.

The hidden and understated reality of addressing climate change is clean energy and sovereign jobs for life versus AI layoffs and 5% success rate!

So we are stuck between a rock hard place; set against the urgent need to adapt and meet the challenges of climate change and tsunami of polycrisis that follow in its wake, which are accelerating four times faster in polar regions than anywhere else on the planet, whilst we are simultaneously engaged in the largest ever transformation of global commercial enterprise and industry in automating the planet into a massive supply-chain that will relieve us of the need for human labour. Or put another way, increase corporate profitability at the expense of addressing climate change. Which begs the question;

Is AI just another too-big-to-fail Ponzi scheme for corporate profitability at the expense of climate change and layoffs, that will-end up in recession caused by a mountain of ever increasing credit default swaps (CDS) that caused the 2008 Great Recession? For example, CoreWeave is a new cloud company heavily dependent of Nvidia and Microsoft, but according to NYTimes, CoreWeave; “still isn’t making any profit and has built up a large amount of debt,” and RBC Capita Markets warns that; “You do have more of a systemic risk because of the entangled nature of these companies.”

According the the Paris Agreement on climate change; all countries must be net-zero by 2050, at the same time that many countries are backing away from their commitments following America’s lead. For example, former Canadian environment minister Steven Guilbeault states;

“Unfortunately with the rollback of hard-won measures like consumer carbon pricing, the oil and gas emissions cap, the clean electricity regulations and the abandonment of our commitment to stop subsidizing fossil fuels, it is now impossible to see not only how Canada can reach those targets but also how we might reach net zero by 2050.”

Seen in this light and COP28 commitment to 60% net-zero by 2035, how is this to be achieved especially following the new Trump administration policy on fossil fuels, now opening vast tracks of pristine coastal waters in Alaska for fossil fuel exploration and drilling, abandoning all hope of net-zero by 2050, replaced with fossil fuels and the relentless rise of sea levels, transferring subsidies from renewables to automation. This is the unstoppable force of AI meets the immovable object of climate change.

Notice the real existential event of relentless rise in global warming is only addressed in the negative as a “hoax” which justifies removing subsidies and transferring them to automation and drilling. Which, according to its luminary acolytes like Sam Alton, AI has become the saviour of our planet, re-shoring industrial production, smarter more secure cities, automated armies to repel migrants and, according to Googles Demis Hassabis; “AI could cure all diseases”, or at least fast-track pharmaceutical ones using health-data, creating what Dr. Harari calls a new informational self-organizing nexus using SCM’s (self-correcting mechanisms) that enable faster correlation to causation pathways for innovation and cures, which promise a relentless increase in productivity, greater equality from targeted and faster welfare payments in the global south using Passport-ID’s and Central Bank Digital Currencies.

None of this will change global warming doomsday clock, or Thwaities ice-sheet from melting, or monsoons and droughts in the global south or supply chain breakdowns in western countries, or wildfires burning vast tracks of forests due to droughts causing carbon-sinks to become emitters, and loss of “blue-carbon” in wetlands from urban expansion, or melting permafrost releasing greenhouse methane emissions, or floating-rivers in the sky causing flash-floods from Spain to China, and droughts causing civil unrest in Iran or Polar-vortex and heat-domes over North America, and 30,00 dead fish turning up on Australian beaches and the LA Times reporting a similar loss of marine life. The oceans are becoming un-livable for coral and fish alike, and cities unbearable from wet-bulb temperatures by mid-century, which will disrupt food-chains causing food-insecurity on top of an affordability crisis.

None of this can be addressed by the AI revolution or automation, and there is no pretence it will, other than verbal assurances from tech-billionaires like Bill Gates that; “global warming will not lead to humanities demise.” What gives him that confidence? Indeed automation will aggravate the problem of global warming and necessitate vast new sources of energy and water for data centres on an unimaginable scale, with no models to predict capacity or implement scaling. Instead, Open-AI is pumping $500 billion to build new data-centres using vast tracks of waterless desert for Project Stargate, which the NYTimes describes as;

“The largest infrastructure project in the world, several times over.”

AI is a solution in search of a problem, whilst costing billions to corporations and trillions of un-collateralized debt, in an over priced $127 trillion global stock market, tipping into recession, that may not be able to assume this debt, even under the most optimistic assumptions because there are no support revenues or profits to establish the veracity of these statements made by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI;

“The company is committed to spending $1.4 trillion on computing power for AI.”

Compare with Antropic CEO Dario Amodei, about AI;

“Its bigger and moving faster than anything before and people may not adapt fast enough.”

Altman is predicting utopia whilst Amodei is anticipating a jobs apocalypse, supported by the latest Federal Reserve 153,000 October layoffs, and both are at the centre of an unstoppable $7 trillion AI-supernova!

So why are we rushing towards AI at warp-speed with massive layoffs and no immediate prospect of profitability, and away from the real existential problem of global warming? After all AI is an expensive luxury, with unproven efficacy, that if fulfilled will cause calamity, not just diverting energy and water away from consumers to monopolies, but also layoffs that have already began, not just in tech but throughout commerce, retail and industry, which no amount of “circular trading” can divert a $127 trillion stock-marker for too long. Remember that famous adage;

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine, in the long run it is a weighing machine.”

Where have we heard this before? Remember “deaths of despair” attributed to Bill Clinton’s NAFTA free-trade agreement that transferred 7 million blue-collar jobs to China, creating the Northern Rust Belt, opioid epidemic that led to the Fentanyl crisis we see today?

We are told by AI-influencers like Nobel Laureate A.Micheal Spence that;

“AI is a rational bubble taking our economy to a fundamentally different place.”

Apparently AI is a different “market exuberance” than irrational bubbles like the 1929 Wall Street crash or dot.com and housing bubbles. Instead, AI is the new steam-engine and railroad for a digital-age, or is it a new East-Wing for a gilded-age, creating monopoly and privilege alongside homelessness and affordability, with a massive transformation of labour from the corporate economy to the new Gig-economy where labour is mostly invisible to the soaring S&P-500. This a conjuring trick, where the most expensive component of corporate profitability (labour) has simply been evaporated and removed to the gig-economy, replaced by an AI-amortized capital expense with write-offs for machines that can operate 24/7 without sick-leave or holidays, and allow global stock markets to continue to rise to unprecedented levels. For example, Palantir’s trailing P/E of 420, marks it as the most expensive stock in history, and notice how it operates with the least human input using its unique AI modular design, that although very efficient also requires large amounts of energy, water and data to feed the beast. Peter Thiel, owner of Palantir, is shorting the market whilst promoting it, and often compares Palantir to the human brain, where 100 trillion synapses are controlled by just 600 neural nodes! Hows that for productivity? Is AI the new Ministry of Truth for a digital-age or is it an economic-engine that takes us boldly into the 21st century?

Red and Blue come together to fight Big-Tech

Peter Hubbard is an ordinary person in an extraordinary position. He’s the newly elected Democrat to a very mundane job of interstate energy regulator in a state that never elects Democrats. Yet here he is, chief regulator of power in Georgia, because in the age of AI, regulation of power and water is the new David versus Goliath, where affordability meets the Magnificent-7, and Peter Hubbard is the new saviour who must fight big-tech. Hubbards success was in connecting the affordability crisis to the AI-boom and large amounts of energy required to operate and maintain it;

“The number one issue was affordability. But a very close second was data centres and the concern around them just sucking up the water, the electricity, the land, and not really paying any taxes.”

His efforts in bringing this to public attention and awareness have met with success, for example, in delaying the Prince William Digital Gateway development of 30 new data centres and over $100 billion construction, but he’s up against it, Dan Diorio, Vice President of Data Centre Coalition states;

“Data centres generated substantial economic benefits in 2023, supporting 4.7 million jobs and contributing $162 billion in Federal, State and local taxes that help schools, transportation, public safety and other community priorities.”

Ultimately it may come down to resource availability like water, commercial land, and how data centres are financed, and how long the growth phase can last before shareholders demand profits? Newly elected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has made it clear; “data centres must pay their own way,” like Google’s bid for Three-mile-island nuclear reactor and Oracles use of fuel-cells, but this may not be enough! A new bipartisan coalition which includes Marjory Taylor Green fully support the energy regulators fight against monopoly interests, and she has made it clear;

“People, you have got to pay close attention to your local city, county and state approvals of data centres and demand your water and energy bills be protected.”

She gives an ominous warning;

“I have been saying this for months now, they are going to make AI data centres critical infrastructure and I oppose it along with Federal government insuring it. This means you will never be able to get rid of the AI data centres built near you that causes your energy prices to rise.”

Why would the federal government designate data centres as “critical infrastructure” and insure them? This special designation raises AI above local governance, agencies and jurisdiction, and is only used for national security purposes like defence and aerospace, so why would data centres with no proven record of profitability be designated as critical infrastructure?

The Dark-side of AI

China’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) launched in 2022 as an international forum and academy for;

“Teaching foreign governments police training and surveillance technology with focus on internal security. China is helping governments not only combat crime, but also control citizens and stay in power and that is proving stunning popular.”

According to The Economist, the Chinese GSI has resulted in 122 countries attending their first Global Public Co-operation forum. China trains, mostly police officers, from authoritarian states in counter narcotics and cybercrime and helps governments create “safe cities”. For example, after recent riots in Kazakstan, the government blanketed the streets of Almaty with thousands of Chinese made security cameras equipped with AI identity surveillance data , according to Dana Malikova, a Kazakh digital rights expert. And firms like China’s Hikvision and Dahua supply surveillance cameras, whilst Huawei create “safe city” technology. In UAE “smart city” technology helped identify and detain human rights lawyer Dr. Mohammed Al-Roken, for defending migrant workers in hazardous construction and building jobs. In Kazakstan Sanzhar Bokayev, who appears on a civil rights database as a “wanted person”, and was detained at Almaty airport because he was identified by AI security cameras.

America has its own training initiative through its International Law Enforcement Academies, with over 70,000 graduates since 1995, which now includes AI training, surveillance tools and techniques. Ex-public defender Elizabeth Daniel Vasquez reports in the NYTimes;

“The NYPD is building a vast hidden repository of data it collects of everyone in the city, with no clear boundaries on how it is to be used. As cities across the country follow their lead.”

Notice the word “hidden”. She goes on to say;

“Unlike previous surveillance methods, new digital tools allow law enforcement to conduct surveillance persistently, universally at an unimaginable scale. They can do so with no special permission, no oversight and no advance planning.”

Once inside this digital labyrinth it is almost impossible to get out, with no access to Freedom of information requests, we are at the mercy of an autonomous system of data collection, getting ever bigger with many police jurisdictions fully integrated with fusion-centres which; “maintains a unified database linking surveillance cameras, license plates and police files.”

Now imagine the data-storage needed to keep track of everyone, correlate and update it, and you get some idea of the size of data-infrastructure required to maintain these files, which makes more sense of the speed and build-up of AI data-centres, for example; Project Stargate, which the NYTimes describes as; “the largest infrastructure project in the world, several times over.”

Bait-n-Switch

America is playing catch-up with China, using AI tools and smart city technology to monitor and create surveillance state control in friendly countries. Is this what Marjory Taylor Green is referring to when she warns that data-centres will be designated as “critical infrastructure” for “smart city” surveillance data? Will fusion centres be merged with data-centres just like DOGE is automating government records? When Sam Altman talks about automating industry and productivity, and Dario Amodei talks about AGI “in our near future”, and Googles Demis Hassabis talks about AI “curing all diseases”, are they selling the dream whilst hiding the reality of a jobs apocalypse? Are smart-cities the new panopticon?

The Invisible Truth

When asked if AI will ever be profitable, Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Laureate and God-father of AI states; “I believe it can’t.” When asked to elaborate;

“I believe to make money your going to have to replace human labour.”

This is already happening and not just in Western countries but in China as well. NYTimes Amy Chang Chien reports;

“This year, China’s investments in assets like new factories, public infrastructure and housing are expected to fall for the first time since the late 1980’s, ushering in a more conservative era for the economy that has reshaped the global order with years of robust growth. The shift also signals that investing in China is no longer a surefire bet, even with economic growth estimates of 5 per cent.”

Even with high economic growth, automation is transferring jobs from commerce and industry into the Gig-economy, and with it the creativity and innovation that goes with human capital, which is not reflected in GDP data. Yet automation cannot replace the creativity of human capital that gives it the edge. For example, the Cold War divide between East and West Germany wasn’t just political it was also technological, where West Germany had the edge in creativity and innovation that allowed it to absorb and integrate the entire East German economy after the Cold War in 1989. Isn’t this the simple yet invisible truth about AI, that it cannot replace or value the creativity and innovation of human capital?

The Shadow of Brexit and Forever-wars

We are faced with a stark choice between addressing the urgent needs of climate change or not-so-urgent global automation. Climate activist Vince Fiorito reminds us of the stakes;

“Todays reality reads like a long list of overdue bills; rising greenhouse gases, contaminated soils, plastic filled oceans, depleted aquifers, collapsing wildlife populations. More of us understand now that the Earth’s life-support systems have limits, and we are pushing past them.”

In 2014 the UK voted to exit Europe, a market of over 500 million consumers on its doorstep. Polls show the majority now believe this was a disaster. In 2000, Americans had a choice between George W Bush forever-wars versus Al Gore’s climate change, and 25 years later we are now locked-into permanent climate change forcing us to adapt, and faced with another stark choice between AI-utopia versus water-world? Should we ask Maggie Paul in Alaska, Sandra Rojas in Louisiana or Sherlette Wheeland in Jamaica which path to follow?