Geoffrey’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Biggest bait-n-switch in history!
We are in the fight of our lives
9 hrs ago
•
Geoffrey Newton
7
4
September 2025
Are Words Violence?
What is our abundance set-point?
Sep 18
•
Geoffrey Newton
April 2025
Masculinity v Hero's
Where have all the hero's gone?
Apr 25
•
Geoffrey Newton
4
March 2025
Why do we self-sabotage?
Why do we act against self-interest in a selfish world?
Mar 21
•
Geoffrey Newton
5
How did 45 become 47?
How has Trump become us?
Mar 10
•
Geoffrey Newton
8
5
The Final Solution
The Price we must pay for freedom!
Mar 1
•
Geoffrey Newton
8
4
November 2024
Are we being played?
A leopard never changes its spots!
Nov 10, 2024
•
Geoffrey Newton
2
December 2021
Do we have a purpose?
What is the biggest challenge of out time?
Dec 28, 2021
2
2
Coming soon
This is Geoffrey’s Newsletter, a newsletter about Do Humans have a purpose?.
Dec 27, 2021
•
Geoffrey Newton
1
© 2025 Geoffrey Newton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts